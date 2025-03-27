Ranveer Allahbadia's rumored girlfriend Nikki Sharma shares cryptic post amid breakup speculations: 'His female friends...'

Ranveer Allahbadia has been in headlines ever since the India's Got Latent controversy began. The YouTuber, who is popularly known by the name of Beer Biceps, was reportedly dating Television actress Nikki Sharma. While both never confirmed being in a relationship, their pictures vacationing at the same location didn't escape eagle-eyed fans. However, it seems that before the controversy arose, the two parted ways. Nikki's cryptic post also hints at speculations that Ranveer might have cheated.

Taking to her Instagram account, Nikki Sharma shared a video alerting girls not to trust their boyfriends' girl best friends. She shared a small video of hers, and in the caption of this post, Nikki wrote, "She’s just a friend." She also said, "His female friends are his failed talking stages, btw. Stay woke, ladies."

Watch Nikki Sharma's video here-

After Nikki shared this video, a fan asked, "Why did you guys break up? @beerbiceps @nikkisharmaofficial such a cute couple you guys were; I adored you so much," another fan commented, "Just a friend doesn't exist."

This wasn't the only post Nikki shared hints at her alleged breakup with Ranveer Allahbadia. A few days ago, she had shared a video with a caption that read, "Sometimes a man hurts every woman who enters his life bc his soulmate is a man."

Watch another cryptic message of Nikki Sharma here-

For the unversed, Nikki Sharma and Ranveer Allahbadia's dating rumors began after the YouTuber shared a series of pictures from his England vacation where he even posted photos with his girlfriend, hiding her face. At the same time, the Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti actress shared a few pictures from her England tour in the same outfit. Fans were quick to speculate that both are spending time together and are keeping their relationship under wraps.

Nikki and Ranveer didn't confirm their relationship officially. However, rumors of their breakup began after Ranveer's appearance on India's Got Latent controversy. They even unfollowed each other on Instagram following their break-up speculations. After which, Nikki's cryptic posts have been grabbing eyeballs.

Speaking about India's Got Latent controversy, Ranveer Allahbadia received immense backlash after he questioned a contestant about parents' s*x. After which, several FIRs were filed against him and he even apologized for the same.