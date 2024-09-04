Reality Ranis Of The Jungle: Pavitra Punia, Varun Sood to create STORM in jungle; Everything about their new show

Fans of Pavitra Punia, and Varun Sood can rejoice. The duo is gearing up with Bebika Dhurve, Anjali Schmuck, and Eksha Kerung for the release of another show titled Reality Ranis Of The Jungle. Here's everything you need to know about the jungle-themed reality show, that will blow your mind.

The makers of Reality Ranis Of The Jungle, that is Discovery Channel India shared the first look of the show. Present were Pavitra Punia, Bebika Dhurve, Anjali Schmuck, and Eksha Kerung with Varun Sood sitting in the center. The poster was a killer and the caption revealed, "Get ready to meet 12 ‘Khoobsurat aur Khatarnak’ Ranis, who are about to take the jungle by storm!"

Further, in the post it was also mentioned that the Reality Ranis would be stepping into the wild in an all-new avatar, ready to face fierce survival challenges with Varun Sood steering the action, ready to elevate the stakes. The show would premiere on September 23, Monday-Tuesday at 10 PM, on Discovery Channel India and Discovery Plus In.

Fans went berserk when they got to know about the show. One user wrote, "Varun captures the show and hence hearts." Another one also praised the actor and mentioned,"The way this man kept working hard since the last year to get 4 back to back hit shows getting released this year cuz his fans wanted to see him do more and more things is just so commendable. I'm so proud of you Varun."

Advertisement

The fan also wrote that the way the actor has kept changing to fit into every character and bring the best out is just unbelievable, and cannot be explained in words. Earlier, during an interview with Free Press Journal, the MTV Splitsvilla season 9 first runner-up had said that his journey in Bollywood and OTT has been of learning and patience.

Sood added, "After I decided that I don't want to be part of reality shows anymore, I had no work for two long years. I was not there on screen at all, there was no news about me. That wait taught me a lot." He also did workshops and honed his skills.

To talk of Pavitra, she was a part of Bigg Boss 14 which gave her a lot of fame. On the other hand, Bebika Dhurve was seen in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss OTT season 2.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia's '24 hours bliss' is all things sweet and overwhelming; WATCH