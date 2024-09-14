Rubina Dilaik's revelation about having 'triplets' to Simran Budharup's disheartening experience at Lalbaugcha Raja; top TV news of the week

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

This week (September 8 to September 14), the television industry witnessed numerous headline-making moments. From Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Vikas Sethi's sudden demise to Rubina Dilaik's candid revelation about having triplets, not twins, a lot happened that grabbed netizens' eyeballs. Let us look at the top TV news of the week.

1. Bhavya Gandhi's unheard revelation

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Bhavya Gandhi revealed whether he watches Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The young actor told us, "Yes. I do watch it. In fact, a few days back, I was on bed rest for about one and a half months due to an injury. During that period, I spent time watching the old episodes of the show. It seemed more hilarious to me because I was also aware of the back story." Bhavya made a comeback on television to play the negative character Prabhaas in Pushpa Impossible.

2. Tejasswi Prakash's mom on her daughter's wedding plans

In one of the segments of Star Plus' Khushiyon Ka Shree Ganesh, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash featured along with the actress' mother. With Sugandha Mishra as the host, Tejasswi's mom was asked about the actress' wedding plan. She said, "Ji sab puchte hai. Shaadi karni hai (Yes, everyone inquires about it. Her marriage is to be done)." When the comedian asked if the groom was finalized, Tejasswi added that she is yet to find a groom. To this, her mother added, "Nahi, hogaya hai inka (Groom is finalized)."

3. Vikas Sethi's demise

In an unfortunate turn of events, Vikas Sethi died in Nashik in his sleep following a cardiac arrest at the age of 48. On September 9, his funeral was held in Mumbai, with several celebrities and his family members marking their attendance. The actor was known for his roles as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin To Hoga, and Sasural Simar Ka. His wife issued an official statement grieving Sethi's demise.

4. Hina Khan updates fans about his mucositis diagnosis

After informing fans about suffering from mucositis, Hina Khan released an update regarding her condition. Taking to her Instagram story, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame wrote, "This is for each one of you. My Mucositis is much better. I read all your comments and suggestions. You all have been a great great help. Sending you all tons of love." In her other post, Hina shared her struggles coping with heat while battling stage 3 breast cancer.

5. Kumkum Bhagya's Simran Budharup mishandled by Lalbaughcha Raja staff

Pandya Store fame Simran Budharup recently visited the famous Lalbaughcha Raja for darshan with her mother. However, things took an unexpected turn after the actress and her mom were manhandled by the staff there. Detailing her experience, Simran wrote a lengthy note on her social media handle. A segment of her note read, "I understand that managing crowds is challenging, but it’s the staff’s responsibility to maintain order without misbehaving or harming devotees."

6. The Great Indian Kapil Show 2's premiere date announced

The second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show will premiere on Netflix on September 21, 2024. The upcoming chapter will feature Kapil Sharma as the host, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, and Rajiv Thakur. New episodes will be aired every Saturday on the digital platform. The team released a fun video announcing the same.

7. Rubina Dilaik didn't welcome twins but triplets?

In one of the podcasts of hers, Rubina Dilaik shared that she is not only a mother to Jeeva and Edhaa but has welcomed triplets. The Choti Bhau fame stated, "I did not have twins, but triplets. And today I will reveal this. Because I have three daughters, not two." Well, apparently, the Bigg Boss 14 winner referred to her sister's daughter, Vedaa, as her third daughter.

8. IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack's Rajiv Thakur makes unheard revelation

Rajiv Thakur, who plays the role of Chief in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, revealed that director Anubhav sinha was not happy with his casting and even scolded Mukesh Chhabra for the same. Recalling how Sinha scolded Mukesh for selecting him to play a hijacker, the comedian-turned-actor said, "Anubhav sir told Mukesh bhai, 'Why did you have to take Rajiv', as he was confused. 'He did such a good audition, but this is the role of a terrorist. I don't want people to giggle remembering his past work,' sir told him."

9. Puru Chibber and wife Roshni announce first pregnancy

Taking to their Instagram handle, Puru Chibber posted a heartwarming video of himself and Roshni with an adorable caption. The video captures a delightful scene of the couple sitting in the garden, engrossed in their newspapers. On Puru's paper, the cover headline announces, "Baby Coming Soon," while Roshni's paper carries the heartwarming message, "Welcome Little One."

