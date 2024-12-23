'Maybe yes...': Alisha Parveen aka Raahi addresses rumors about Rupali Ganguly being reason behind her exit from Anupamaa

Anupamaa has become the talk of the town following the actors' exit from the show. The most recent development that grabbed eyeballs is none other than Alisha Parveen's sudden departure. Alisha, who was seen playing the role of Raahi, has been reportedly replaced by Adrija Roy. Following her sudden exit, several reports have emerged speculating whether she had a tiff with Rupali Ganguly. Well, Alisha recently opened up about the bond she shared with her.

Talking to India Forums, Alisha Parveen shared her thoughts on the rumors about Anupamaa actors having a fallout with Rupali Ganguly. She said, "I too have heard of these rumours and know that these things have been linked up with her. I have read about this in the fan messages too. People said ke unhone hi karwaya hai, it’s dkp behind it, it’s Rupali mam behind it. Exactly Kya hai ye main kaise batau ab (People said that they have done it, it's DKP behind it, it's Rupali mam behind it. Exactly what is the case, how can I say). Maybe yes, maybe no, I don’t know. Maybe nothing."

The actress expressed her bewilderment regarding the recent news about her replacement, stating that she had no prior knowledge of any such developments. Throwing light on her equation with Rupali Ganguly, Alisha said that they share a professional bond. She remarked that it was not only Rupali with whom her dynamics were good but in fact, she has established positive relationships with every co-actor.

Alisha told the portal that she doesn't like to meddle in someone's life and, hence, is unaware of the things that happened behind her back.

In the same conversation, Alisha revealed that she wasn't allowed to keep her opinion when she was informed about being replaced. She told India Forums, "Na mujhse kuch puchha gaya, na bataya gaya, kuch bhi nahi hua."

According to the latest reports, Adrija Roy is likely to be seen playing Raahi in Anupamaa opposite Shivam Khajuria, who essays the role of Prem.