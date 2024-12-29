Top TV news of the week: Adrija Roy on replacing Alisha Parveen in Anupamaa, Kashish Kapoor-Avinash Mishra flirting video row and more

This week (December 23 to December 29), the television fraternity witnessed numerous headline-making developments. From Karan Veer Mehra asking Eisha Singh about her video calling Shalin Bhanot during Khatron ke Khiladi 14 days to Anupamaa fame Alisha Parveen reacting to reports that Rupali Ganguly was the reason of her replacement, the week buzzed with several major moments. Let us take a look at this week's newsmakers.

1. Adrija Roy on replacing Alisha Parveen in Anupamaa

Talking to TellyChakkar, the Imlie actor said, "I did not replace anyone. Who am I to replace? I am no one. I am just here to work, and I was cast. I have no idea whether she was replaced or what the situation is." Adrija Roy revealed that she was not informed about the replacement and was only aware that the makers were on the hunt for someone who could play Raahi.

2. Srishty Rode's pneumonia diagnosis

Taking to her Instagram, the Punar Vivah actor informed fans about getting hospitalized due to pneumonia during her Europe trip. Her health deteriorated to the extent that her oxygen levels dropped. Sharing an update, she wrote, "I'm feeling much better with each passing day, and I'm sure I'll be fine very soon."

3. Mika Singh reveals Kapil Sharma wanted to beat KRK

In an interview with Lallantop, Mika Singh recalled an incident that took place almost a decade ago from now. The singer shared that Kapil Sharma was very upset with KRK and wanted to confront him. The comedian got to know that KRK was Mika's neighbor and Kapil expressed his frustration by breaking a glass window at KRK's house, thereby creating a scene.

4. Karan Veer Mehra reveals if Eisha Singh and Shalin Bhanot were continuously on video calls

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 18, host Salman Khan teased Eisha Singh by mentioning Shalin Bhanot, hinting at him being her rumoured boyfriend. She shared that they both are good friends. Later, Karan Veer Mehra asked her if she was the one with whom Shalin talked on calls 24/7 while they were shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. But Eisha clarified that she wasn't her.

5. Alisha Parveen on reports of Rupali Ganguly being the reason for her exit

Talkin to India Forums, Alisha Parveen shared her thoughts on the rumours about Anupamaa actors having a fallout with Rupali Ganguly. The actor said that she had heard such rumours and asserted that she knew that many things had been linked up with her. Further, reacting to reports of whether Rupali was the reason for her departure from Anupamaa, Alisha stated, "Maybe yes, maybe no, I don’t know. Maybe nothing."

6. Kashish Kapoor vs Avinash Mishra flirting video row

A clip of Kashish Kapoor and Avinash Mishra's conversation by the poolside was shown. After hearing both Kashish and Avinash’s perspectives, the contestants shared their opinions. Avinash expressed his frustration with Kashish's accusation of him creating a romantic angle. The latter even called the actor 'cheap' and ‘womanizer.'