Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa makers to provide THIS amount as compensation to family of crew member who died on set: READ

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

On November 14, 2024, a tragic incident occurred on the sets of Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa, which shocked the fraternity. A crew member, named Anil Mandal, died on set due to electrocution while handling technical equipment during the shoot. Now, as per the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), it has been revealed that Anupamaa makers will provide Rs 10 lakhs to Anil's family.

As reported by ETimes TV, The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) President B.N. Tiwari confirmed the news of Anupamaa makers providing compensation to the deceased's family. Tiwari stated, "We have received a communication from Rajan Shahi's office that a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs will be given to father of Anil Mandal as he was unmarried."

Tiwari shared more details of the tragic incident and explained how later Anil Mandal was relatively new at the job, due to which many crew members weren't close friends with him. The official mentioned that Mandal was working on set and passed away due to a short circuit. Tiwari assured that the deceased's family will be compensated.

After the tragic incident, The Director of Photography (DOP) on the set described the mishap as a ‘human error.’ Despite immediate medical assistance and hospitalization, the crew member sadly passed away. The makers of Anupamaa also released an official statement addressing this mishap.

Director’s Kut Production and Shahi Production Pvt. Ltd., the makers of the Rupali Ganguly starrer, expressed their deep sorrow over the incident. In their statement, they revealed facilitating necessary arrangements to bring Anil's family from Patna and stated that they have covered all the hospital and medical expenses.

Additionally, the insurance benefits due will be directly disbursed to his nominated beneficiary. The makers of the Rajan Shahi-produced show have now assured the safety and well-being of their crew.

Speaking about the show, Anupamaa is one of the top-rated shows on Indian television screens. While the show ranked on the TRP chart every week, in the last two weeks the ratings saw a dip. Recently, Rupali Ganguly's show took a 15-year leap. Actors Alisha Parveen and Shivam Khajuria are roped in to play the lead characters post-leap.

