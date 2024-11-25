Anupamaa Written Update, November 25: Raahi takes charge over the business; throws new challenge at Anupama

Anupamaa Written Update, November 25: Toshu gets furious as Raahi becomes a partner in Anupama's business. Kinjal tries to calm him down, but he loses his temper. Kinjal resonates with Toshu's anger. When Raahi arrives, Toshu asks her to resign from the company and leave their house. Anupama scolds Toshu for throwing Raahi's belongings, but he refuses to listen and walks away.

Anupama helps Raahi clean up the mess as her things are scattered. She finds a family sketch in Raahi's suitcase. They both get emotional, and Prem witnesses this. Pakhi returns, and Ishaani is happy to see her back. Anupama tells Pakhi that she can enter the house only if she apologizes to Raahi. Raahi arrives and asks her to apologize quickly.

Pakhi apologizes, but Raahi demands she fulfill one condition. She tells Pakhi to throw out Toshu's belongings, and Pakhi complies. Raahi taunts Toshu and asks him to have the accounts file ready. Seeing Raahi's bossy nature, Prem feels impressed. While making a cake, Prem hallucinates about Raahi and realizes he is falling in love with her. Pari arrives and teases Prem.

Pari shares with Prem how Pakhi wronged Raahi. She mentions that Raahi would have won the competition, as she is a better dancer than Maahi. However, Prem also praises Maahi's performance, and the latter overhears.

After Pari leaves, Prem writes Raahi's name on the cake. However, the "R" on the cake somehow gets spoiled. Maahi sees this and misunderstands Prem's intention. She assumes the cake was made for her and decides not to ruin Prem's surprise.

While Raahi paints, the family asks her to stop as the paint smell is bothering them. Raahi shows them a board where she has added her name to Anupama's business, renaming it "Anu aur Raahi ki Rasoi." The family is shocked to see this. However, Anupama feels elated that Raahi has connected her name to hers. Raahi then challenges them, saying that soon she will remove Anupama's name from the business, leaving it as "Raahi ki Rasoi."

Later, Prem scolds Raahi for hurting Anupama's feelings. Raahi reminds him that she is his boss and tells him not to lecture her. Prem threatens to leave the job and walks away. Both Prem and Raahi become upset with each other.

Prem decides not to give the pastry to Raahi, but Pari gives it to her anyway. Raahi eats the pastry and likes it. Prem admires her from a distance. Raahi realizes that Prem made the pastry and decides to befriend him for the benefit of her business. Meanwhile, Maahi searches for the pastry, but Anupama informs her that someone must have eaten it.

Raahi informs the employees that she is their new boss. Toshu taunts her for acting like a boss. Anupama tells Raahi that to be a boss, she must earn the loyalty of the customers. Raahi argues that in business, profit should be prioritized over customer loyalty.

Prem waits for Raahi's compliment on the pastry. Maahi overhears this and instead compliments Prem's pastry. Prem becomes annoyed, thinking Raahi gave the pastry to Maahi.

Toshu and Raahi argue with Anupama about not doing cost-cutting. They suggest buying ingredients from the wholesale market, but Anupama refuses. When Anupama denies their suggestion, Raahi argues that profit is more important than charity. However, Anupama sternly refuses to increase the cost of their menu. She reminds Raahi that this business promotes women's empowerment and declares that she will never compromise on her principles. The episode ends.

