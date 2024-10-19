Salman Khan resumes Bigg Boss 18 shoot, Kushal Tandon confirms dating Shivangi Joshi and more; top TV news of the week

This week (October 13 to October 19), the television industry witnessed major developments. While Bigg Boss 18 instances have already flooded social media, a few other happenings gained major limelight. From Kushal Tandon confirming being in a relationship with Shivangi Joshi to Hina Khan finding motivation in her last standing eyelash, these are among the standout stories of the week. Let's dive into the most significant TV news from this week.

1. Nikki Tamboli opens up about Arbaz Patel's engagement news

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Nikki Tamboli revealed how devastated she was inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 house when her mother shared that Arbaz was engaged. Nikki shared that she didn’t intend to discuss Arbaz Patel with her mom, but it came up anyway.

Further, Nikki remarked that she was shattered and was broken into small pieces after she heard of Arbaz's engagement from her mom.

2. Kushal Tandon confirms being in relationship with Shivangi Joshi

Talking to Etimes, Kushal Tandon opened up about his marriage plans and his relationship with Shivangi Joshi. It was for a long time that the duo were rumored to be dating; however, the couple remained mum. Confirming being in love, the former Bigg Boss 7 contestant said, "I am not getting married right now, but I am definitely in love. We are taking it very slow." The actor added that his mother is desperate to see him married.

3. Salman Khan resumes Bigg Boss 18 shoot

Following the assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddique, Salman Khan halted the Bigg Boss 18 shoot and reportedly rushed to the hospital, where the leader took his last breath. Reportedly, the actor also received a new threat.

However, Despite these troubling developments, Salman Khan chose to return with enhanced security measures on the set of Bigg Boss 18. As per the India Today report, strict measures have been implemented to safeguard the area where the actor will shoot.

4. Adnaan Shaikh takes legal action against sister Iffat

Post his marriage with Ayesha, Adnaan Shaikh got embroiled in the controversy as his sister accused him of physically assaulting her. Going by the recent development, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame filed a defamation case against her.

On October 11, 2024, Adnaan was seen arriving at the court with his lawyer, ready to take legal action. Adnaan's father said that Iffat's in-laws were forcing her to do this.

5. Hina Khan shares picture of her last standing eyelash

As of now, Hina Khan is courageously battling breast cancer. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress posted a picture of her last standing eyelash. In the caption, she described it as a 'brave, lone warrior' and her source of motivation.

She further expressed, "Nearing the last cycle of my chemo, this single Eyelash is my MOTIVATION. We shall see this all through (mending heart and smiley emojis)." The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame shared that she now uses fake eyelashes for her shoots.

6. Mom-to-be Devoleena Bhattacharjee's baby shower ceremony

On October 14, Devoleena Bhattacharjee had her baby shower with her close friends in attendance. Several photos and videos from the event made their way onto social media. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress wore a stunning pinkish-beige saree, while her husband, Shanawaz Shaikh, complemented her look with a pink shirt and white pants. The couple is expecting their first baby and are more than excited to embark a new chapter.

7. Atul Parchure passes away

Veteran actor Atul Parchure, who was a prominent name in the entertainment industry, passed away after his long battle with cancer. On October 14, the actor breathed his last after his long battle with the deadly disease. His death leaves a void in the Hindi and Marathi film industries. Many Bollywood actors, including Arjun Kapoor, also paid heartfelt tribute to the late actor.

8. Celebs pay last respect to Baba Siddique

After Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai, the entire nation was shocked. The NCP leader was close to many actors in the Bollywood industry and shared a great bond with celebrities from the television fraternity as well.

On October 13, Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali, MC Stan, and Pooja Bhatt, among others, arrived at Baba Siddique’s house to pay their last respects. Further, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Mannara Chopra, Arti Singh, and her husband also mourned Siddique's death and offered condolences.

9. Sana Sayyad and her husband reveal their little girl's name

Taking to Instagram, Adhvik Mahajan shared a post in collaboration with Kundali Bhagya actress and wrote, "Congratulations, our darlings @sana_sayyad29 @imzi995 on being blessed with this cutest bundle of joy, li’l Angel "Imaan.” May she forever fill your lives with Sunshine and hearts with Love."

