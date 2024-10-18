Bigg Boss 18: Jiya Shankar is hooked to Salman Khan-hosted show; roots for friend Avinash Mishra

Bigg Boss 18 has been entertaining the viewers with its non-stop drama. This season has 18 contestants locked inside the house, and they have already had some ugly fights. In the latest episode, Bigg Boss added an interesting twist when contestant Avinash Mishra was put back in the house as an inmate after his exit. Now, Jiya Shankar from Bigg Boss OTT 2, who is enjoying the current season, shared her love for her friend.

On October 18, Jiya Shankar took to her official handle on X and wrote that she is loving the current season. She also expressed her support for her friend Avinash Mishra and hoped he would bring the trophy. Her post reads, “Now THIS is #BigBoss ! What amazing contestants love every single one of them but #AvinashMishra is absolutely killing it. Bring the trophy home Avi #Biggboss18”

Check out Jiya Shankar’s post below:

Shankar also took the opportunity to interact with a few of her fans in the comment section. One user replied, “Someone is watching bigg boss.” To this, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame wrote, “Started because of my friends Nyra and Avi but got hocked haha ! They’ve casted so well this time ! Absolutely loving them all.” Another user expressed concern for the actress and wrote that she should not engage with the show on social media as it gets toxic. The actress clarified that her team handles her account mostly as she stays away from it.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, talking about the current season, Bigg Boss 18 is grabbing attention owing to the conflicts inside the house. In the latest episode, a fight broke out between Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra. As it escalated, Karan Veer Mehra also interrupted and fell out with Mishra. As a result, the housemates decided to eliminate Mishra, but a few were of the opinion that he should be put in jail instead.

Following this, Bigg Boss ordered Mishra to come out of the house through the main door. Alice Kaushik and Eisha Singh broke down and stated it was unfair. In a twist, he came back as an inmate in the jail with the responsibility of distributing ration inside the house. This led to fresh conflicts as he refused to give rations to anyone except those who stood by his side.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, October 17: 'Ladkiyan Avinash Mishra ke aas paas safe nahi hai,' Rajat; Sara Arfeen Khan slaps herself