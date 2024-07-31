Shehnaaz Gill shines bright and beautiful in yellow chanderi sharara set, its price will leave you stunned

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most stylish stars in the entertainment world. Her sartorial picks are something to bookmark for all occasions. If you check her latest Instagram post, she looks like a sunflower in a yellow chanderi sharara set, whose cost will blow off your mind. Are you ready to guess how much Shehnaaz's outfit costs?

Shehnaaz Gill's yellow sharara suit is more than people's monthly expense

Shehnaaz Gill looked like sunshine in her latest post on social media. She wore a chanderi sharara set that cost Rs 32,859 and was designed by Kalighata. The caption on Instagram said, "Sunshine in a yellow dress." Isn't she looking just splendid? However, the cost is a bomb and is surely a luxury attire.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's outfit that is pretty costly:

Fans floored the comments section. One wrote, "Looking extreme gorgeous shehnaaz", while the other wrote, "Tenu Yellow colour bht Suit krda". A third fan commented, "My beby doll looking so beautiful."

Shehnaaz Gill's latest offering:

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress was in the USA lately where she spent a good amount of time with her family members. Known for her chirpy personality, the star kept her fans updated about her trip to New York and posted cute pictures and videos from the tour. The Thank You For Coming actress had the perfect music concert for all her US fans.

Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill's professional front:

Shehnaaz started her career with her first music video in 2015 titled Shiv Di Kitaab. She was then seen in Punjabi movies like Sat Shri Akaal England, Kaala Shah Kaala and Daaka. The Honsla Rakh actress shot to fame overnight with Bigg Boss 13 and has done many music videos like Keh Gayi Sorry, Shona Shona with late actor Sidharth Shukla.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill amps up her airport fashion game with blue denim jacket, black palazzo pants; see PICS