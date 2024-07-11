WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill's summer street style is both comfy and chic; delights fans with fun-filled photo session

Shehnaaz Gill was recently spotted in the city exuding chic and cool vibes. The Bigg Boss 13 fame looked effortlessly beautiful and showed sweet gestures to her fans by posing with them for the photographs. Also, it was her natural beauty that commanded attention. Although it wasn't after many days that she appeared before the shutterbugs, her charm always makes our day! Let us have a look at her recent appearance in the city!

Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill sports a minimalistic look

In the video captured by the paparazzi, Shehnaaz Gill is seen coming down from her vanity van. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress donned a pair of comfy grey pants. She paired it with a baby pink round-neck top. The aesthetic color combination enhanced her glowing skin color.

Ditching any kind of glam makeup, Shehnaaz seemed confident, flaunting her natural beauty and irresistible charm. She kept her tresses open, cascading down her shoulders. The black-framed glasses on her face suited her well. Creating beautiful memories for her fans, Gill posed for the photos.

Have a look at the video here:

Netizens' reactions

After the video was posted on the official social media handle of Pinkvilla, netizens showered love in the comment section. One of the users commented, "Most humble and cutest person (heart emojis)." Another one wrote, "Humble and Affectionate #shehnaazgill." Further, a comment read, "Queen of millions hearts (sparkling heart emoji)."

About Shehnaaz Gill's work in the industry

Shehnaaz Gill made her TV debut with Bigg Boss 13 and instantly grabbed many eyeballs with her cute and quirky personality. The Punjabi singer was new to the showbiz world. However, being a contestant on the reality show earned her immense popularity. Her career graph saw a rise after she debuted on the silver screens alongside Salman Khan, Raghav Juyal, and Pooja Hegde in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Further, she went on to star in the chick flick comedy film Thank You For Coming. The movie had her sharing screens with Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and others.

