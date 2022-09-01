Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Nigam REACTS to Shehnaaz Gill praising his performance

Siddharth Nigam is a renowned name in showbiz. The young sensation has been in the industry for over a decade and has been entertaining the audience ever since he was a child. From commercials to doing television shows as lead actor, he has come a long way. His daily soap, Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga became the audience's favourite and Siddharth, too, wishes for the second season of the show. He is an exceptional martial artist and is known for his amazing parkour skills too.

Siddharth Nigam managed to win the hearts of many celebrated filmmakers and actors from the industry, and thus landed a role in Salman Khan's multi-starrer project. He will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal. Recently, at the launch party of Shehnaaz' brother Badesha's song, she was heard praising Siddharth for his performance in the film.

Reacting to Shehnaaz Gill's comment, Siddharth exclusively told Pinkvilla, "That is very thoughtful of her, and she looks stunning in the film. I am just waiting for the film to be completed and released so that everyone can see our work."

For the uninitiated, Shehnaaz Gill said that the audience will be shocked to see Siddharth Nigam's performance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. When asked if we could see him perform his expertise - action sequences in the film, Siddharth asserted, "Yes, you'll get to see a lot of action in the film."

A few days ago, Salman Khan shared his first look from the film as they announced the movie's name. The actor is seen sporting long tresses and the rugged look has received a thumbs up from the audience. Spearheaded by Salman Khan Films, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is scheduled to hit cinemas during Christmas this year.

