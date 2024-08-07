Shekhar Home's Ranvir Shorey gives insight into his post Bigg Boss OTT 3 life; reunites with Rasika Dugal and Kay Kay Menon

Ranvir Shorey has started vlogging. After coming out of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, the Bollywood actor had shared his first vlog, in which he spoke at length about how the media twisted his words. And now, Shorey has posted another video, offering a glimpse into his post Bigg Boss life. Resuming his work as an actor, the 51-year-old filmed himself getting ready for the promotional spree of Shekhar Home.

It is true that after his stint in Bigg Boss OTT 3, Ranvir Shorey has started to work on his social media presence. In his latest vlog, the actor gave a candid insight into his life. The clip starts with the Khosla Ka Ghosla fame waking up in the morning and casually getting ready before stepping out. Later, he reaches his destination and relishes breakfast.

Further, his makeup team and stylists come into action. Ranvir dons a clean-shaven look and gets his hair done. In the latter segment of the vlog, he is seen wearing a printed blazer and matching trousers. Lastly, Ranvir joins the team of Shekhar Home and clicks a group picture with Rasika Dugal, Kay Kay Menon, and Kirti Kulahri in the frame.

Dropping the same video on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Back to life!"

Reacting to the clip, one of the fans expressed, "I am so happy to see you so active in social media." A comment read, "Trophies come and go, but what matters is how much successful u are In life... And ranvir sir seeing u back with ott series is amazing."

Well, if you remember, Armaan Malik advised Ranvir Shorey to maintain an active social media presence and start vlogging. Right after Bigg Boss OTT 3 wrapped up, the Ek Tha Tiger 3 began dropping posts and even made his debut on YouTube. Hence, it seems like Shorey has finally taken Armaan's advice.

For the uninitiated, Shekhar Home is a mystery thriller series starring Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey in the lead roles. It will be released on August 14, 2024, on Jio Cinema.

