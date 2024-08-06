EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss OTT 3's Sana Makbul REACTS to Ranvir Shorey’s ‘undeserving winner’ comment

Sana Makbul is on cloud nine after winning the Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy. The actress was vocal since the first day that she is in the house to win the game and she proved all the naysayers wrong by lifting the trophy on the Grand Finale night on August 2. Now, after coming out of the house, the winner sat down for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

During her interaction, she shared her thoughts on all the contestants, including Ranvir Shorey’s comment on her being the undeserving winner.

We asked Sana Makbul if the comments of the individuals who are calling her undeserving winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3 affect her. The actress who never paid heed to the hate surrounding her stated, “See, their opinion doesn’t matter. I think if their opinion would have mattered to me… they did try to make a lone wolf, but I’m an alpha woman and I want to lead like alpha.”

She continued saying, “So deserving, undeserving, mujhe unke opinion se matter nahi karta. Jante ne mujhe apna pyaar diya, aur pyaar deke jeetaya hain, toh ye un sabke liye who are saying she is undeserving, I have the trophy in my hand and mujhe wo pyaar janta se mila hain. They have loved me. So I don’t wanna say anything else on that.”

“(So deserving, undeserving, I don't care about their opinion. Those who know have given me their love, and with that love, they made me win. So, for all those who are saying she is undeserving, I have the trophy in my hand, and I received that love from the people.)”

For those who do not know, after coming out of the house on the Grand Finale night, Ranvir Shorey made this comment in a chat with us. He called Sana Makbul undeserving. The Bollywood actor said that although he respects Bigg Boss's decision, he believes Sana Makbul is not the deserving winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

To quote the Bollywood actor, "Bigg Boss ki daya drishti and audience ne jo voting uske liye kii hain, usko sadakhon par mein rakhta hu. Hala ki according to me, she was not the deserving winner. (I acknowledge Bigg Boss's favor and the audience's voting for her, but in my opinion, she was not the deserving winner.)"

Inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey didn't get along well and engaged in several arguments till the very last day.

