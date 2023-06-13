Shweta Tiwari Net Worth 2023: Early life, career, car collection, and everything else you need to know

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment and showbiz world. The talented actress primarily works in the Hindi TV and film industry. The diva has been a part of numerous shows over the years and has impressed the audience with her acting mettle. Besides her acting skills, Shweta often makes headlines for the stunning pictures that she posts on her social media. Her photoshoots go viral as soon as they are uploaded.

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress is also hailed as a role model by many. Although the actress is highly successful today, she had her share of struggles, both in her personal as well as professional life. The single mom is doing a fabulous job of raising two kids alone. Her daughter Palak Tiwari has already earned a name for herself. Shweta's flourishing career, lifestyle, and personality prove that hard work is the key element to success and can inspire many. Let's take a look at the actress's net worth, source of income, properties, career, and more.

Shweta Tiwari's Net Worth 2023

Shweta Tiwari has been in the industry for a long long time and it's no secret that she is one of the most bankable senior actresses. According to MensXP, Shweta's net worth is Rs 81 crore which is a staggering $11 Million US. Read on to find out all details of her net worth growth over the years, and source of income.

Shweta Tiwari Net Worth Growth

Shweta Tiwari has had a successful career in the entertainment industry which contributed to the growth of her net worth.

Net Worth in 2021: $5 Million

Net Worth in 2022: $7 Million

Net Worth in 2023: $11 Million

Shweta Tiwari's Biography:

Real Name/ Full Name: Shweta Tiwari

Nick Name/ Celebrated Name: Shweta

Birth Place: Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh

Date of Birth: 4 October 1980

Age: 42

Height: 5ft 6 inches

Weight: 55kg approx

Eye Colour: Dark Brown

Hair Colour: Black

Parents’ Names: Ashok Kumar Tiwari and Nirmala Tiwari

Siblings: Nidhaan Tiwari

School: St Isabels High School, Mumbai

College: Burhani College, Mumbai

Religion: Hinduism

Nationality: Indian

Gender: Female

Sexuality: Straight

Marital Status: Single

Zodiac Sign: Libra

Spouse’s Name: Raja Chaudhary (1998-2007), Abhinav Kohli (2013-2019)

Kids: Palak Tiwari, Reyansh

Profession: Actor, Model, Reality show contestant

Net Worth: $11 million

Shweta Tiwari: Early Life

The actress moved to Mumbai with her family when she was little. She completed her education in the city and was always interested in acting. After completing her graduation in commerce, she started giving auditions for different TV serials. In 1999, she made her debut in a Doordarshan program. It might come as a surprise to many that Shweta Tiwari was only 12 when she got her first job. She was hired by a travel agency and was paid Rs.500 a month.

Advertisement

Shweta Tiwari: Source of Income

Shweta Tiwari's primary source of income is acting. Besides featuring in TV shows, the actress has also been part of many Hindi movies. According to the MensXp report, Shweta's monthly income is over Rs.60 lakhs, and her annual income is more than Rs.10 crores. Reportedly, for the TV shows she charges anywhere around Rs.3 lakhs per episode. Besides TV shows and movies, other sources of her income include brand promotions, modeling, and television advertising. Shweta is a popular face in TV commercials. Her brand endorsement fees are also pretty high.

Shweta Tiwari: Car Collection

Shweta Tiwari lives a luxurious life and her car collection will blow your mind. She has two luxury cars in her garage, one BMW 730 Ld from the 7 series worth Rs.1.38 crores, an Audi A4 worth Rs. 47.60 lakhs, and a Hyundai Santro with Rs. 6 lakhs.

Audi A4

BMW 7 series 730 Ld

Hyundai Santro

Shweta Tiwari: Dating History and Married Life

As of 2023, Shweta Tiwari is not in a relationship with anyone and is raising her kids alone. She has been married twice in the past, but the actress faced troubles in her married life and divorced both her husbands. In 1999, Shweta tied the knot with her first husband, the Bhojpuri actor, director, and producer, Raja Chaudhary. She met him through one of her friends. The duo dated each other for a few months before tying the knot. They have a daughter, Palak Tiwari, who was born in 2000. The couple started facing problems in their marriage in 2006 and subsequently, got separated in 2007. They got divorced in 2012.

Reportedly, the actress also dated her Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor Cezanne Khan for a short while. While Shweta denied the rumors, Cezanne Khan once told the media, "Shweta was my first and last mistake." Later, the actress met Abhinav Kohli on the sets of Jaane Kya Baat Hui and the duo became friends. They started dating each other after a while. The couple dated each other for 3 years and tied the knot on July 13, 2013. The couple has a son, Reyansh Kohli. In 2021, Shweta was given custody of Reyansh.

Advertisement

Shweta Tiwari: Properties

Shweta Tiwari resides in one of the highrises in Kandivali, Mumbai. She often shares glimpses of her beautiful luxurious abode in her social media posts. Her house is complete with rich decorations. From a spacious living room in white and silver that is complete with indoor plants to rustic wooden furniture, the actress has a breathtaking space. She lives with her kids and her parents.

Shweta Tiwari: Career

Shweta is a popular household name. The actress has always wanted to work in the entertainment industry. In 1999, she made her on-screen debut in the Doordarshan television program Kaleerein. Then she was featured in DD Metro's Ane Wala Pal. Shweta Tiwari's turning point came when she featured in the role of Prerna in the famous daily soap Kasautii Zindagi Kay, which ran for around 8 years. The actress has acted in shows like Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Parvarrish, Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao, Baal Veer, and Begusarai. Besides TV shows, Shweta participated, in reality, shows like Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. In 2010, she participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 4 and emerged as the winner. She also tested her skills on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. At present, the actress is winning hearts with her performance in Main Hoon Aparajita.



Advertisement

ALSO READ: Roadies 19: Neerja Punia becomes first transwoman contestant; All you need to know about her