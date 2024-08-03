Shweta Tiwari enjoys candid moment posing with a glass of drink; fan says, 'Umar dekhiye ab'

When it comes to Shweta Tiwari, fans notice every little update minutely that she posts. The weather seemed right today and she was in the perfect weekend mood, as the actress posted snaps holding a drink but her fans had a different take on the same. Read to know what they said.

Shweta Tiwari, a while ago posted an array of pictures in flared black jeans and, a crop top teamed up with a white shrug. She was seen holding a drink and it was difficult to comment whether it was a cocktail or a hard drink. Her sensuous pictures were showered with love but one fan had something else to point out. The user commented, "Anty apni Umar dekhiye ab."

Her other fans called her gorgeous and the most beautiful lady, however, the earlier fan was quick to comment on the age of the actress. Well, the actress is surely aging like a fine wine and will next be seen in Aapka Apna Zakir. The show will see an amazing list of crews apart from Zakir Khan and Palak Tiwari's mom. During an interview with ETimes, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star spoke about how she was ready to explore the comedy genre.

Tiwari had quipped, "I am excited to do a show like this after a long time, wherein viewers will get to see a new side of me. Comedy is currently evolving as a genre and I’ve always enjoyed being in the epicentre of change. When I was approached for Aapka Apna Zakir, I instantly said yes.”

Shweta, who is gearing up for Singham Again was also spotted at the sets of the show. She looked ageless in a sensuous blue saree that she coupled with a sleeveless blouse and made everyone go weak on their knees. Reyansh Kohli's mom did not shy away from the paps and greeted them with a pretty smile, which again floored her sea of followers.

The 43-year-old actress created a household name for herself after essaying the role of Prerna in Ektaa Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She proved that she was a versatile actress after also giving hit shows like Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

