Surbhi Chandna enjoys ravishing 'post shaadi date night' with husband Karan Sharma; see PICS

Surbhi Chandna got married to the love of her life Karan Sharma on March 2, 2024. They are one of the cutest couples in the telly world and whenever they post pictures together from their social outings it becomes the talk of the town. The pair recently went for their 'post shaadi date night' which was all about good food, vibes, and all things cozy.

Surbhi Chandna goes on a glamorous date with Karan Sharma:

Surbhi Chandna's date night dump showcased her love for her husband Karan Sharma. She kept it hot by wearing a black dress, pointed heels, and dewy makeup. Karan, on the other hand, kept it sporty by wearing a leaf-printed white and black shirt. The date night was all about the actress, sprinkling salt/pepper on her dish, eating what looked like pasta, cheesy nachos, and dumpling.

Checkout Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma's date night dump:

Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma's date night OOTD:

The Naagin 5 actress, posted a couple of snaps and videos in which she was being fed by her darling husband. It was all things cute. They were also seen trying their hands on a piano and playing, "Kahani Suno track". She said in the clip, "Ek hi track aati hai, hai tamanna meri.." (I just know one track, and played a line of the song). Their fans were in love with their romantic pictures. Karan was also seen trying his hands on the piano.

One fan wrote, "FROM GOING ON DATES AS BF~GF TO HUBBBY~WIFEYYY IT TRULY HITS DIFFERENT HOWWW FAST TIME FLEW AWAY HER CAPTION SAYSSSSS IT ALLL THE FEELING IS SOOO SURRREAL." "Finally after reading your caption "post shaadi date nights hit different" the feeling is sinking in youu twoo areee hubby wifey nowwww!!! My Babies are married already", said another one.

More about Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma:

The Ishqbaaaz actress got married to the love of her life in Jaipur, in March this year. The pre-wedding festivities had taken place at Chomu Palace Hotel, where as per a Hindustan Times report movies like Bhool Bhulaiyya, and Bol Bachchan were shot. They began dating back in 2010 and it was on January 15, 2024, that they got engaged. Both Surbhi and Karan had shelled out majestic vibes in their wedding outfits and to date have been shelling out perfect couple goals.

