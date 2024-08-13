Top 5 Crazy Plot Twists in TV serials that left audience spellbound; From Anika’s lost memory to Akshara’s unexpected pregnancy

Hindi TV serials are nothing without the shocking plot twists that turn the flow of the show. Interesting plot twists are one of the major things that set the show apart from other dramas and keep the audience invested in the storyline.

When watching a show have you ever waited desperately for what will unfold in the next episode? Well, that’s the power of these crazy plot twists that make the show most interesting, making the viewers wait eagerly for the new twists and turns. From shocking betrayals to unexpected pregnancies, the twists in these TV serials remind us that things never go as smoothly as they seem to.

Top 5 crazy plot twists in TV serials

1. Anika pretended to lose her memory

The famous Star Plus show Ishqbaaz, which premiered in 2016, is one of the audience favorites for its interesting plot, and shocking twists.

The show starring Nakuul Mehta, Kunal Jaisingh, Leenesh Mattoo, Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, and Mansi Srivastava has one of the exciting plot twists where it shows that Anikal lost her memory, and was ready to get Shivaay married to Tia. But later reveal that this was Shivaay, Omkara, Rudra, and Anika’s conspiracy to expose Tia’s lie and trap her mother. This crazy plot twist was so unexpected that it actually left the audience shocked and amazed.

2. Ishita kills her son Aditya

In one of the longest-running shows, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein initially revolved around Ruhi, Ishita, and Raman portrayed by Ruhanika Dhawan, Karan Patel, and Divyanka Tripathi, but the involvement of others made the show more exciting.

The beloved Ishima, known for her love for her children, took a shocking turn when she killed her son Aditya. Aditya who at first hated Ishita, slowly started accepting Ishita as his mother, becoming one of the most important persons in each other's lives. After marrying Alia, Aditya cheated on her with Roshni. His obsessive behavior for Roshni, made him kidnap her and force her to marry. This shocking character change led Ishita to shoot a bullet at him.

3. Shesha betrays Shivanya

The popular supernatural fiction show- Naagin starred Arjun Bijlani, Mouni Roy, and Adaa Khan in the lead role. The chemistry between the leads Ritvik, and Shivanya, and the sisterhood of Shivanya and Shesha had been on the center stage. The two sisters want to seek revenge on Rahejas for killing their parents, and in this journey, Shivanya gets married to Ritvik.

Shesha warns Shivanya not to get too close to Ritvik but finds herself falling for him. For her love for Ritvik, Shesha betrays Shivanya and joins hands with Kamini, conspiring to kill her sister and remove her from Ritvik’s life.

4. Akshara pregnant with Abhinav’s child

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows that continuously capture the audience's attention with their unexpected twists. The show with some amazing leads portrayed by Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Harsha Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karan Mehra, Rohit Purohit, and Samridhi Shukla is currently in its fourth generation.

The exciting plot twist that left the audience shocked was Akshara getting pregnant with Abhinav’s child and coming to know about it the same day she was getting married to her ex-husband Abhimanyu Birla, creating a high-voltage family drama. This plot twist shocked the audience and left the characters thinking about what would happen next.

5. Gafoor Siddiqui turns out to be Zoya’s father

The Zee TV show Qubool Hai is known for their famous protagonists Zoya Farooqui and Asad Ahmed Khan, portrayed by Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover respectively. The show begins with Zoya running away from her marriage and deciding to stay in Bhopal to search for his father. Zoya starts leaving with Asad and his family and sometimes encounters Asad's father's second family and Gafoor's family, not knowing his real identity.

Unaware that her father is so close to her, Zoya goes out daily to search for him in the entire Bhopal. Later when Zoya started living at Asad’s father's home, she finally reunited with her father but got to know that her father actually killed her mother.

In conclusion, these shocking plot twists had some shocking revelations that kept the viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly waiting for the next episode. The world of television shows is like a bumper ride that might shock you anytime, with no clue of it.

