Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2nd Episode Written Update: Tulsi forced to hide Angad and Pari's big secret from Mihir

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2nd Episode Written Update: The Virani family gather for Tulsi and Mihir's anniversary function. Everyone praises Mihir for his fitness, and he credits Tusli for helping him maintain his physique. Meanwhile, Tulsi is struggling to fit into her 3-year-old outfit. The family waits for Angad. Pari is worried as Tulsi isn't ready for the function. When Tulsi shares with Pari that her outfits don't fit her, Pari mocks Tulsi for being overweight.

Pari points out that Mihir has maintained his fitness, while Tulsi has not. She scolds Tulsi for not having an outfit for the occasion. Tulsi gives her favorite saree to Pari and requests her to wear it. During this, Pari receives a call from her boyfriend and scolds him for contacting her because her family is unaware of their relationship. Tulsi arrives, but she doesn't overhear their conversation.

A guest asks Mihir about their three children - Pari, Angad, and Ritik. Mihir avoids the question, and soon after, Tulsi arrives. She is wearing a simple saree, and Gayatri thinks how Mihir is unlucky to have Tulsi as his wife. However, Mihir assures Tulsi, telling her not to worry about her attire.

A guest wishes Mihir on his anniversary and mistakes some other woman for Tulsi. Tulsi gets hurt. Gayatri arrives and introduces Tulsi as Mihir's wife. Later, the guest discusses with Gayatri how Tulsi is lucky to have a fit husband like Mihir. During cake-cutting ceremony, Pari arrives dressed in a saree, and Mihir is emotional seeing his daughter.

Angad in trouble

Suddenly, Tulsi receives a call from Angad, who asks for her help, claiming he is in danger. She leaves the celebration to save him and lies to everyone. Tulsi arrives at the police station to find Angad's car damaged, and he is being held by the police. She becomes emotional upon seeing him in trouble.

The police explain that Angad has been accused of drinking and driving. However, Angad swears on Tulsi's name that he has not been drinking. The police allow Angad to leave, but they inform Tulsi that they will have to pay for the damage to public property. Angad apologizes to Tulsi. She scolds both him and his friend. After his friend leaves, Angad begs Tulsi not to tell Mihir about the incident, and Tulsi reluctantly agrees.

Meanwhile, the family is waiting for Tulsi and Angad to return. Gayatri grows suspicious about Tulsi's absence. A police officer arrives at the station to report an accident. Hemant taunts Gayatri for her overthinking. Finally, Tulsi and Angad return home. Angad asks Tulsi to lie to Mihir about his delay, and they enter the house together. Angad tells Mihir that his car was damaged, which caused the delay.

Pari informs Tulsi about her relationship

Mihir and Tulsi celebrate their anniversary, after which Mihir expresses his desire to introduce Pari to a friend’s son and starts thinking about her marriage. Pari overhears the conversation and becomes very upset. She confronts Tulsi, expressing her anger about Mihir's plans for her marriage. Suddenly, Gayatri walks in and senses Pari’s distress, but Tulsi lies to her about the situation.

In her frustration, Pari confesses to Tulsi about her relationship. Tulsi feels upset and questions her about her boyfriend. Pari says that he isn't up to their standard. Pari asks Tulsi if she will support her in this matter. She questions Tulsi if she will convince Mihir to not get her married. The episode ends.

