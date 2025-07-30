Archana Puran Singh-Parmeet Sethi's Rs 12 crore 5BHK bungalow in Madh: Large lawn, sea-facing views, and more like a holiday residence

Archana Puran Singh is one of the renowned actors in the entertainment industry. She has been part of the acting world since the 1980s and has appeared in numerous films and shows. Owing to her extensive career, Singh is one of the most bankable celebrities in the industry and leads a luxurious lifestyle. While many stars prefer living in prime areas of Mumbai, where it is easy to commute to sets, Archana chose a different route

Advertisement

The actress resides in a lavish bungalow in Madh Island, Mumbai. She is one of those celebrities who prefer living away from the city's hustle and bustle.

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi have built an empire with a 5-bedroom bungalow. Every space in this house is thoughtfully designed and has a modern touch. From a beautiful garden to a gym and more, their bungalow offers every amenity that showcases their luxurious lifestyle. The couple's son, Aaryamann Sethi, had once given a tour of his lavish home. Let's take a tour of their bungalow

Living room

The living room features a dreamy blend of white and black interiors, creating a stylish aesthetic. There are two sofa sets: a comfortable grey sofa setup accompanied by a center table, and a cozy peach L-shaped sofa paired with a white center table. The space showcases a mix of modern and vintage elements, with vintage chandeliers and black vintage fans.

Advertisement

Plants are placed on tables, paintings adorn the walls, and vases add an artistic touch. A piano and various tables enhance the room's charm. Also, there is a two-seater wooden seating area, and the walls are intricately carved, giving a regal feel. The flooring is brown, complemented by beautiful carpets. There is a uniquely designed brown bar corner, featuring a brick-style design, includes high seating.

Kitchen

The kitchen area is equipped with white cabinets for storing essentials, two fridges, a coffee machine, a chimney, an oven, and all other necessary kitchen appliances.

First bedroom

Aaryamann gave a tour of his maternal grandmother's cozy and peaceful bedroom, which features peach and white elements. The room includes a white cupboard, a small sofa, a television mounted on the wall, and wall-mounted lamps. A large window allows fresh air and sunlight to enter.

Second bedroom

Next, Aaryamann showed the second bedroom, which belongs to his paternal grandfather. This small, cozy space features soothing white aesthetics, with a white bed, wooden flooring, a television mounted on the wall, and a small bookshelf.



Advertisement

Third Bedroom

Aaryamann then showed his own bedroom, which has a white and grey interior. The bed, cupboards, and tables are white, while there is a grey two-seater sofa set. This room also includes a television, a bookshelf, a corner for musical instruments, including guitars, a well-made work desk, a wardrobe, and large windows.

Office

The small office space includes a large window, a working desk, a bookshelf, a board, and a small temple.

Fourth Bedroom

The fourth bedroom belongs to Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi. It features white and peach aesthetics, with modern and elegant peach curtains. This bedroom includes a large wardrobe, an L-shaped sofa set, tables, a television, a recliner chair, plants, a king-size bed, a small fridge, a dressing table, and a working desk. The room has a small attached balcony and large windows, as well as a small walk-in wardrobe.

Stairs

There is a well-made wooden staircase that allows family members to move between the two floors.

Advertisement

Fifth bedroom

The fifth bedroom belongs to Ayushmaan Sethi. It is a lavish space comprising a bed, side tables, a large sofa set, and an attached small balcony that provides an outdoor feel with transparent windows. The room has small cabinets filled with various artifacts and toys, a piano, a wall adorned with his paintings, a walk-in closet, and a full-length mirror.



Terrace

The bungalow features a terrace that offers a scenic view of the neighborhood.

Garden

The bungalow has a spacious garden filled with numerous plants and trees. It includes a small walkway, a seating area, a swing, and a small pond.

Gym

The garden also has a large gym area equipped with all the necessary fitness equipment.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Archana Puran Singh opens up on her salary compared to crew members on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show; ‘I get paid for…’