Ishita Dutta and her 2-year-old son Vaayu hospitalized, actress shares their health update

Ishita Dutta, a well-known actress in the entertainment industry, has been dealing with a health issue recently. Sadly, her two-year-old son Vaayu has also been unwell. Both Ishita and Vaayu had to be admitted to hospital because of their poor health. However, Ishita recently shared a picture and gave an update on their condition, saying they are now better. She also mentioned how she couldn't be with her newborn as she was making hospital visits.

Ishita Dutta and her 2-year-old son Vaayu hospitalized

Taking to her Instagram account, Ishita Dutta uploaded a picture showing her hand and two-year-old son Vaayu's hand, both wrapped with bandages and syringes. Sharing this photo, she revealed, "It's been a really tough month... At a time when I was supposed to be with my newborn, I was making hospital rounds instead. Thankfully, both Vaayu and I are doing much better now. A lot of you have been asking me about my weight loss - it wasn't deliberate, just a result of being unwell."

Ishita Dutta shares her and Vaayu's health update-

We wish Ishita Dutta and Vaayu a speedy recovery.

For the uninformed, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth recently embraced parenthood for the second time. They welcomed a baby girl on June 10, 2025. Just a few days later, fans noticed that Ishita had lost a considerable amount of weight.

In a recent interview, the actress mentioned that she lost postpartum weight within 22 days. She had also shared her diet that helped her lose weight.

The Drishyam fame admitted that she has been following a very healthy diet by eliminating junk and following a "no sugar" policy.

For those unaware, Ishita shared a post on June 10 announcing the arrival of her second child. Just four days ago, Ishita and Vatsal announced the name of their baby girl. The couple chose to name their daughter Veda.

Speaking about their first child, Vaayu, Ishita and Vatsal welcomed him in 2023.

Workwise, Ishita Dutta has been a part of several Television shows and films. She was last seen in Drishyam 2 playing Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran's daughter.

