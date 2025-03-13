Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER: Are Tapu and Sonu really married? TRUTH revealed

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, starring Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar and more, has hooked the attention of the viewers for many years. Currently, the storyline of the show revolves around Tapu and Sonu's sudden marriage. While the Gokuldham members are on their toes to discover the truth, Tapu and Sonu have finally assured the Gokuldham society members that they aren't married. Pinkvilla has an exciting spoiler for our readers.

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tapu and Sonu finally clarify that they are not married, bringing relief to everyone in the Gokuldham Society. But just as the celebrations begin, Inspector Chalu Pandey interrupts, reminding everyone that his interrogation isn’t over yet.

With a serious expression, he announces that he still has the most important question left to ask. Bapuji, puzzled, demands to know what’s left to discuss. Chalu Pandey then drops the big question: If Tapu and Sonu never intended to marry, why did they run away from their homes?

Watch promo of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah here-

In the previous episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it was seen that the search for Tapu Sena led everyone to a surprising location- Gada House. Upon reaching, they were shocked to see Tapu (essayed by Nitish Bhaluni) and Sonu dressed in wedding attire, with varmala around their necks.

Advertisement

A furious Bhide chased Tapu, demanding an explanation, but Tapu and Sonu (essayed by Khushi Mali) insisted that they were not married. However, Bhide refused to believe them until Sonu urged Tapu to share the full story. Just as they were about to explain, Inspector Chalu Pandey took charge, calling them in for interrogation.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah premiered in 2008, and it still manages to rank in the top 10 shows every week on the TRP chart. Apart from Dilip Joshi and Mandar Chandwadkar, the show also stars Sonalika Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Tanmay Vekaria and many others in pivotal roles. The sitcom airs every day at 8:30 PM.