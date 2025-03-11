Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER: Bhide gets a call from Tapu-Sonu; here's what they inform him

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's latest episode has hooked the attention of the audience. The current storyline revolves around Tapu and Sonu's marriage, which has hooked the viewers. In recent episodes, it was seen that Bhide got suspicious about Tapu Sena's plan and decided to catch them red-handed. After this, Bhide dreams about Tapu and Sonu's marriage. Now, in the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Bhide gets more tensed after Sonu calls him and asks him to come to Jethalal's house.

In the forthcoming episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it will be seen that Tapu and Sonu, dressed in full wedding attire, wait for their families to arrive at Gada House. Growing impatient, Sonu calls Bhide, asking where they are, only to learn that he, Madhavi, Jethalal, Bapuji, and Taarak are at the police station.

Shocked, she insists they come to Jethalal's house immediately, hinting at a surprise. Tapu joins in, asking if Jethalal and Bapuji are with him and urging them to return to Gokuldham.

It will be interesting to see whether Sonu and Tapu will give their wedding news to Bhide (essayed by Mandar Chandwadkar) or whether there is a hidden truth behind this.

In the previous episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it was seen that the families were stunned to see Tapu (essayed by Nitish Bhaluni) and Sonu married at the temple. While everyone eventually accepted the union, Bhide was furious and outright refused to acknowledge it.

But wait - none of it was real! The entire scenario was Bhide’s worst nightmare. In reality, he and the others were still at the flower shop, where Bhide was daydreaming about the worst-case scenario.

Panicked and unable to figure out where Tapu and Sonu had gone, Bhide decided to take action. Determined to stop them before it was too late, he headed straight to the police station to file a complaint against Tapu.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs at 8:30 PM.