Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Surbhi Chandna to Mahira Sharma, celebrities who did cameos in the show before becoming stars

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah celebrates 15 years on television, charmingly and entertainingly representing India’s middle class with warmth and humor. Little did we notice over the years that the show has given a platform to various popular actors at the beginning of their careers.

From Surbhi Chandna to Mahira Sharma, some of the biggest stars of the Indian television industry started their acting journey by playing cameos in the hit sitcom.

List of actors who were seen in the early episodes of TMKOC

1. Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna, a well-loved star on television, has won over audiences with her performances in hit shows like Ishqbaaz and Naagin 5, demonstrating her range and acting skills. Yet, her rise to fame started with a lesser-known cameo in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

In a standout episode, she played Jethalal's secretary, who unexpectedly claims to be his wife, sparking a hilarious chaos in Gokuldham Society. This early appearance showcased Surbhi's budding talent and foreshadowed her future success in the entertainment world.

2. Mahira Sharma

Mahira Sharma, recognized for her time on Bigg Boss 13 and her flourishing career in Punjabi cinema, brought her lively energy as the host of a Tapu Sena event at Gokuldham Society.

Her presence added excitement to the celebration, demonstrating her talents beyond acting. Moreover, Mahira made a memorable guest appearance as Anjali, Taarak Mehta's younger sister, in an episode. Her dual role as both host and actress underscores her versatility and appeal among fans of the popular show.

3. Simple Kaul

Simple Kaul played Gulabo, a Kashmiri woman who throws Jethalal’s life into chaos by claiming to be his wife. To support her story of a mountain wedding, she pitches a tent outside Gokuldham Society. This shocking revelation leaves Jethalal in turmoil as he grapples with the forgotten vows that suddenly resurface to disrupt his world.

4. Rakesh Bedi

Rakesh Bedi, a seasoned actor in the entertainment industry, plays Taarak Mehta's editor on the show. His character often appears when Taarak seeks time off to support his 'param mitra' (best friend), Jethalal. Though initially hesitant to approve Taarak’s leave, he eventually agrees, demonstrating a mix of strictness and compassion in his role.

​5. Kari Irwin Otteburn​

Kari Irwin Otteburn, an American actress with a strong passion for Indian cinema, began her journey as an extra in films like My Name is Khan and Un Hazaroon Ke Naam. However, her breakthrough came with her role as 'Kerry' in the hit TV series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which brought her into the limelight. Her performance as Kerry not only highlighted her acting talent but also won her the hearts of viewers, significantly boosting her popularity. This role marked a turning point in her career, earning her recognition and praise in Indian television.

In conclusion, the diverse guest roles in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have greatly enhanced the show, blending humor and emotion. From Surbhi Chandna's early cameo to Kari Irwin Otteburn's breakout role, each performance has added depth and charm, contributing to the show's lasting appeal.

