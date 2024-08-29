Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha mourns his father's loss in heartbreaking note

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Shailesh Lodha, who played the role of Tarak Mehta in the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is in sorrow. His father, Shyam Singh Lodha, passed away. The actor mourned the loss of his dad by sharing an emotional post on social media that has touched the hearts of everyone.

Taking to Instagram, Shailesh Lodha shared a picture with his father and penned a note where he expressed his grief through his words. "जो भी हूँ...आप की परछाई हूँ....आज सुबह के सूरज ने जगत तो रोशन किया पर हमारी ज़िन्दगी में अँधेरा हो गया.....पापा ने देह त्याग दी....आंसुओं की भाषा होती तो कुछ लिख पाता.....एक बार फिर से कह दीजिये ना...बबलू" was the note written by him.

(Whatever I am is because of you. I am your shadow. This morning's sun may have lit the entire world, but darkness has fallen in my life. Dad has passed away. If tears could talk, I would have penned something. Please call me Bablu one more time.)

As soon as Shailesh took to his Instagram account to announce his dad's demise, his fans and co-stars from his serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah offered condolences. Jennifer Mistry, who played Mrs Roshan in the comedy-drama, wrote, "Om shanti. Please tc." Ambika Ranjankar, best known as Komal Hathi, also commented, "Om shanti."

Shailesh Lodha is best known for his iconic role as Taarak Mehta in Dilip Joshi's hit show TMKOC. He created a name for himself and garnered a huge fan following. He quit the longest-running serial in 2022. This was because, as per an ETimes report, he was deeply hurt by the uncultured behavior of producer Asit Modi.

He had said, "Asit Kumarr Modi spoke to me in a very uncultured, derogatory tone. Which I couldn’t tolerate. Mujhe bardaasht nahi hua (I could not tolerate), this was not the first time. At that time, he had said, “Yahan par sab kaam karne waale mere naukar hai (Everyone working here is my servant.) That time also, I’d objected to him and his language."

Team Pinkvilla offers condolences to Shailesh Lodha and his family in time of grief.

