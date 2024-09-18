Tejasswi Prakash, the talented actress, visited the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Lord Ganapati's blessings. Her visit occurred just before Anant Chaturdashi of the 10-day Ganesh Utsav, which started on September 7 with Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Bigg Boss 15 fame took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and her visit to the Lalbaughcha Raja along with her mother.

In the videos, Tejasswi Prakash exuded elegance in a green anarkali suit paired with delicate earrings as she visited Lalbaugcha Raja with her mother. The actress was seen bowing before Lord Ganesha, offering prayers and seeking blessings. In another photo, her mother was also captured paying her respects, making it a heartfelt spiritual moment for the mother-daughter duo.

The Swaragini actress welcomed Lord Ganesha into her home, looking stunning in a purple ethnic palazzo set as she prayed with folded hands. In one of the pictures, she is seen gently whispering her prayers into Ganesha's ears, capturing a heartfelt and intimate moment.

As soon as Tejasswi Prakash posted the pictures on her social media handle, fans flooded the comment section with expressions of joy and devotion. Their collective spirit was evident as one fan wrote, “Your love for Bappa is immense. May Bappa fulfill all your wishes. May he keep you and your family happy always and give you lots of success.” Another fan commented, “Ganapati bappa morya.”

Advertisement

Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra, who started their relationship during Bigg Boss 15, have been inseparable since. Recently, they took a significant step in their journey by purchasing a home together in Dubai. The couple continues to stand by each other, always celebrating and supporting one another's successes.

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar is a popular actress known for her work on Hindi television and in Marathi cinema. She rose to fame by portraying Ragini in Swaragini and Pratha in Naagin 6.

Tejasswi also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 (2020) and won Bigg Boss 15 (2021). Her debut in Marathi films with Mann Kasturi Re earned her a Filmfare Marathi Award nomination for Best Female Debut, a clear example of her growing success in the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan and contestant Rakshinda Alvi enjoy a 'Chai Date' on set