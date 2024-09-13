‘It’s my second home’: THROWBACK to when Tejasswi Prakash gave her fans tour of her luxurious vanity van

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash once gave a tour of her vanity van which seemed quite spacious and charming with gifts from fans, pictures of family and her partner Karan Kundra and some adorable show pieces.

Tejasswi in the starting of the vlog addressed her fans request to give them a tour of her vanity van. The Swaragini star was shooting for Naagin 6 back then and she expressed that the vanity van was quite special for her, since it became her second home.

Television actors often shoot for 12 to 15 hours a day which is why they tend to spend a lot of time on the sets of the shows they do and as a result of which their vanity van becomes their second or mini home.

The vanity van had a lot of things starting from a small refrigerator to a microwave oven. She also kept a basket which contained some snacks, a coffee maker and electric kettle. Apart from these things, there were several gifts kept in the van.

She has received most of her gifts from her fans. Out of all the gifts the most interesting one was a flower designed snake. The Swaragini star shared that initially she wasn’t able to figure out what the gift was and then her team just told her that it's a flower designed snake.

Apart from the gifts, there were also a lot of pictures with her family and boyfriend Karan Kundra and show pieces of Lord Ganesha. Tejasswi also expressed how special the vanity van is for her, since she was spending most of her time in the van for the past one and half years.

Advertisement

She wanted her van to have positive vibes where she could just see her family around her which is why she kept a lot of family pictures inside the van. By the end of the vlog, she also clarified that it was the last day of her shoot and that they were going to pack everything and leave the van.

ALSO READ: Nikki Tamboli to Nia Sharma: 5 TV actresses who confidently rocked risque outfits