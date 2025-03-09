Tejasswi Prakash recalls being treated differently in initial phase of her career; 'Senior actors were given...'

Popular actor Tejasswi Prakash has been a prominent name in the entertainment industry. After being crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi has been unstoppable and emerged as one of the most bankable actors in the industry. Recently, in an interview, Tejasswi recalled the time when she was "treated differently" by her seniors in the initial years of her career. She even disclosed how the senior actors were given better facilities and amenities, but she wasn't provided with the same. Tejasswi revealed that she later realised her worth.

While talking to Zoom, Tejasswi Prakash shared, "Initially, when I worked with senior actors who were more known than I was. I would be treated very differently. They would be given better rooms, better vanity vans and even better food to eat. At the initial phase of my career, I have faced such issues."

Further, the Naagin 6 actor then revealed how by the second show, she realised her worth, and she refused the ill treatment. Tejasswi said, "I realised that I wasn't being paid well, and then I asked for more. I realised people want to see me more; then why should I get less money?"

Tejasswi Prakash began her career in the industry in 2015 with a show titled 2612. After this, she starred in several shows such as Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and more. However, the actress received immense love after her unfiltered personality was seen in Bigg Boss 15.

During her stint on the show, the actress started dating Karan Kundrra. Ever since then, the couple has been going headstrong. After Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi played the lead role in Naagin 6

At present, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen as a contestant on Celebrity MasterChef. The cooking reality show is judged by Farah Khan, Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar.