Bigg Boss 15's Umar Riaz takes a dig at Karan Veer Mehra's face injury, slamming makers for bias; 'I was never their...'

Umar Riaz, one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 15, maintains an active social media presence. Recently, he took to Instagram stories to slam the makers for being biased. Umar called out the Bigg Boss team for not showing his injuries, as he re-shared a post about Karan Veer Mehra's recent facial injuries. He also criticized the show's favoritism towards certain contestants.

Sharing a post that praised Vivian Dsena for supporting Karan Veer Mehra , who sustained facial injuries during a challenging task, Umar pointed out that when he himself experienced injuries, they were never aired on television. Moreover, the young artist claimed that this happened because he was not one of their favored "nepo kids." To express his disappointment, he also used a middle finger emoji.

Taking to his story, Umar Riaz wrote: "Face injury bollocks! I wish I could have shown my forehead scars during my task. I am sure the channel didn't show them because I was never their nepo child!"

Take a look at the story here:

For the unversed, during one of the tasks, Karan Veer Mehra injured his face while trying to stop Rajat Dalal. Later, Vivian Dsena and Sara Arfeen Khan were seen arguing about the Pavitra Rishta actor’s announcement that he would play the game however he liked, without considering the possibility of housemates getting hurt.

In response, the Madhubala actor came out in Karan's support, stating that it was quite unfortunate for him to be injured, especially since he is an actor.

Talking about the recent week, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, Chaahat Pandey, Yamini Malhotra, Rajat Dalal, and Digvijay Rathee are nominated.

