'Am I stupid?' questions Tejasswi Prakash during argument with Gaurav Khanna; Watch Celebrity MasterChef PROMO to know more

Celebrities who are participants on Celebrity MasterChef are putting their best foot forward to win every challenge on the show. Now, in the upcoming task, Tejasswi Prakash and Gaurav Khanna get into a heated argument. While Gaurav tries to explain his mathematics, Tejasswi explains her logic, due to which both these popular stars clash. Sony TV uploaded a new promo of Celebrity MasterChef on their official social media handle.

In the new promo of the upcoming episode, Nikki Tamboli disclosed that there were many closures kept in front of them before the challenge began. Farah Khan then announced the new challenge for the contestants. Nikki expressed her frustration over the difficult task.

Farah Khan announced the famous MasterChef "taste test". Tejasswi Prakash expressed her concern, recalling how she lost in the taste test previously while guessing the first ingredients. The contestants then start tasting the dish to guess the ingredients.

Farah Khan informed the contestants that they had to taste the dish and guess the ingredients. Vikas Khanna declared that the dish assigned to them had 50 ingredients. Nikki gets worried, whereas Rajiv Adatia shared how he could taste many ingredients while tasting the dish.

Tejasswi, Nikki, Rajiv, and Kabita Singh start guessing the ingredients one by one. Nikki says her dish has "wasabi sauce". Vikas asked Nikki Tamboli whether she was sure about it, but then she got disappointed when Vikas opened one closure to check whether Nikki guessed it right or not.

Gaurav Khanna then said that his dish had "oil." Ranveer Brar then informed him that he would have to specify which oil was used. After this, Gaurav Khanna then tells Tejasswi, "First position ke 3 round joh hai na, tu easy shuru kar sakti hai. Mere tak aate aate voh khatam ho jaate (You should have started easy in the first position's three rounds. It would have ended before coming to me)."

Tejasswi replied, "Of course, I started easy. Am I stupid or what?" Gaurav responded, "There are 5 people. There is a 100 percent chance that the first person to say right is right. The last person standing on the 5th place has only 20 percent. That's basic mathematics."

Tejasswi replied, "If there are 5 ingredients, your math is right, but there are 50 ingredients." Gaurav replied, "I rest my case. You guys are right. I am sorry. Ranveer Brar announced, "It's all very confusing. He then informed a contestant that he is out of the race." The promo ends.

Celebrity MasterChef airs Monday to Friday at 8 PM.