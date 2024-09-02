Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh have THIS to say about Rajiv Thakur’s role in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

Rajiv Thakur, who is best known for his comedy in The Great Indian Kapil Show and other entertainment shows, surprised everyone with his acting stint in the recently released series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. His colleagues, Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh, gave his series a watch and hailed his performance. Read on to know what they have to say about Thakur’s stint.

On August 1st, Archana Puran Singh took to social media to share a glimpse of the series and wrote, “Jitni tareef suni thi, usse kahiiin behtaar hain! A wonderful watch!!! Superbly done, @Rajiv Thakur.”

Replying to Singh's story, Rajiv Thakur wrote, “Thank you sooo much ma’am. I was expecting marks from you, is baar 8 nahi honge.”

Check out Archana Puran Singh’s post below:

Kapil Sharma also penned appreciation for Thakur as he wrote, “You r just fantastic in the series, bro @RajivThakur It’s just a beginning, many more to come. Love n best wishes always #icb14.” To this, Thakur replied, “Thank you so much bhara… Love u.”

Here’s Kapil Sharma’s post:

For the unversed, a few days back, Krushna Abhishek also praised Thakur in a social media post. He hailed the comedian’s look in the series.

For the unversed, IC 814: Kandahar Hijack is inspired from the 2000 book titled Flight Into Fear: The Captain's Story, written by Captain Devi Sharan and journalist Srinjoy Chowdhury. This six-episode show revolves around the 1999 hijacking incident that happened on an Indian Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Delhi.

Talking about the comedian’s role in the series, he is seen as the antagonist, the mastermind behind the hijack. For his fans, it is a surprise to see him in such a role, as they can only imagine him in lighthearted comic roles.

Besides Rajiv Thakur, it also stars Vijay Verma, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Dia Mirza, Amrita Puri, Patralekhaa Paul, and others.

