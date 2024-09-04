Bigg Boss is known not only for its controversies but also for its emotional moments. One memorable instance was when Bobby Darling was evicted from Bigg Boss 1 in the first week of the season, hosted by Arshad Warsi, leaving everyone in tears.

When Arshad Warsi said to Bobby Darling, “Bobby aapko taiyaar hona hoga, aapke paas 5 minute hai sabko bye keh sakte hai. (Bobby, you need to get ready. You have 5 minutes to say goodbye to everyone.),” the house was overcome with emotion.

As soon as Arshad announced his eviction, Rupali Ganguly, who later gained fame for Anupamaa and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, broke down and gave Bobby a warm hug. Bobby, trying to hold back tears, said, “Please don’t cry, mujhe jaate huye mat rulao. (Please don’t cry. Don’t make me cry as I leave.)”

Rahul Roy, Ravi Kishan, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah and other contestants were all emotional. Before leaving the house, Bobby took a moment and prayed in front of Lord Ganesha's idol. Then everyone shared a light-hearted moment and then Bobby left the house, leaving Rupali in tears.

Model and actor Rahul Roy, known for his 90s hits like Aashiqui, Junoon, and Gumrah, won the first season of Bigg Boss in 2007. Carol Gracias was the runner-up, and Rahul took home the Rs 1 crore cash prize. Arshad Warsi hosted the season.

During Bigg Boss Season 1, Rakhi Sawant was known for her constant clashes with Kashmira Shah, including a memorable argument with actor Amit Sadh over a mug.

Bigg Boss 1 was the inaugural season of the reality TV show, airing on Sony Entertainment Television from November 3, 2006, to January 26, 2007, for 86 days. The contestants included Rahul Roy, Carol Gracias, Ravi Kissen, Rakhi Sawant, Amit Sadh, Rupali Ganguly, Baba Sehgal, Ragini Shetty, Deepak Tijori, Anupama Verma, Aryan Vaid, Kashmira Shah, Deepak Parashar, Bobby Darling, and Salil Ankola.

The show’s debut season was a mix of drama, emotions, and unforgettable moments, setting the tone for the seasons that followed.

