Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 NEW PROMO: Krishna Shroff, Rohit Shetty exude swag on Tiger's song Hum Aaye Hain

Krishna Shroff is surely taking the limelight in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. She and Rohit Shetty's swag has been on point in the latest promo. It has been given the background of Tiger Shroff's song Hum Aaye Hain. Watch the promo to learn more about the same.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14's new promo begins with Krishna Shroff showing off her moves on brother Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's song from Ganpath, Hum Aaye Hai. She is then seen performing a risky stunt where she is in a box filled with snakes and other deadly insects creepily crawling over her entire body. Rohit Shetty tells her, "Chikhogi, chillaogi, abh tera hoga kya (You will scream, and what will happen to you?)"

Krishna is seen screaming at her loudest and says, "Meko kuch nai dekh sakti sir. (I cannot see anything, sir.)" This was because the deadly snakes and other flies/ insects crawled over her full body. Rohit then mocks at her and says, "Etna kya roti hoh? Choti bachi hoh kya? Likhunga darr ki nayi kahaniya in Romania (Why are you crying so much? Are you a little girl? I'll write new tales of fear in Romania.)"

The makers of the adventure reality show posted the clip with the caption, "Saanp, keede aur na jaane kitne khatre karne honge face. Kya Krishna kar paayegi apne goal ko chase? Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi14, Har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par." The promo ends with the peppy track Hum Aaye Hain, and Rohit Shetty is seen walking off. Fans have loved the song which is a high-energy track. The jodi of Kriti and Tiger Shroff had created a ruckus on the big screen.

Talking about Krishna Shroff she is doing decently well in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Once, during an exclusive interview, Jackie Shroff's daughter had revealed that her dad had told her to not reveal details of her sojourn neither with him nor with Tiger. She had said, "When I tried to talk to my dad about certain things, he actually stopped me because he wanted to watch the show and be surprised."

Well, it looks like Tiger and Jackie will surely be proud of Krishna's journey in the show.

