Why did Haarsh Limbachiyaa apologize to Varun Sharma? Latter recalls SHOCKING incident from Khatra Khatra Khatra shoot

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's latest guest on their podcast was the talented actor Varun Sharma. Varun has been a prominent name in the entertainment world and even collaborated with Bharti and Haarsh a few years ago for their show Khatra Khatra Khatra. Unfortunately, during that show, Varun suffered a severe injury, tearing a ligament in his left knee.

In the podcast, Haarsh Limbachiyaa is seen apologizing to Varun Sharma recalling what happened during Khatra Khatra Khatra. Varun narrated how he got injured during a game when he was supposed to fall on a mattress. He revealed that when he jumped, the mattress shifted and when he got up, he heard a crack from his knee.

Varun Sharma emphasised how he ignored that crack sound and shot the full episode. He mentioned that someone advised him to go to the physiotherapist and when he went, his knee got locked as he sat down. When Varun went to the doctor, the doctor informed him that there was a ligament tear in his left knee.

Varun asked Haarsh when Khatra Khatra Khatra ended, and Haarsh revealed it went off the air almost 5 years ago. Varun shared that he hasn't bent his knee since then. The doctor advised him of surgery but as Varun was scared of knee and back surgery, he didn't go for it. Varun further quipped, "Maine 5 saal se knee fold hi nahi kari hai."

Haarsh added that he met Varun in his building and that's when he learnt about his injury. Haarsh again apologized to Varun. Varun revealed how he suffered extreme pain during his physiotherapy. He said that he thinks his knee is better now but he still has trauma from that incident. Varun said that he has never folded his knee since then. Varun even shared how he has not sat in Vajrasan since 5 years after his injury.

In the same podcast, Varun Sharma also spoke about his working experience with Rohit Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan, and others. The popular actor recalled his early life before stepping into the industry and more.

