Top 6 women-centric Pakistani dramas to binge watch this Women's Day – Kuch Ankahi to Sinf-e-Aahan

Pakistani dramas are known for their emotional storytelling, often revolving around romance and family conflicts. However, over the years, some dramas have broken stereotypes by introducing strong female leads who inspire audiences with their determination. Ahead of Women's Day, here are some of the best Pakistani dramas that showcase powerful women at the center of their stories.

Kuch Ankahi (2023)

Kuch Ankahi is more than just a romantic drama— it highlights the struggles of women in different phases of life. Starring Sajal Aly as Aaliya, Bilal Abbas Khan as Salman, Mira Sethi as Samiya, and Qudsia Ali as Tanya, the show revolves around three sisters facing societal pressures. Aaliya works as a property broker while struggling with financial burdens, Samiya deals with the pressure of getting married, and Tanya dreams of becoming a filmmaker. The drama beautifully portrays their challenges and victories, making it a relatable watch for many.

Yaqeen Ka Safar (2017)

Featuring Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, Yaqeen Ka Safar follows the journey of Zubia, a woman who escapes from an abusive household and strives to build a better life. Despite facing harsh societal judgment, she overcomes obstacles and becomes a successful doctor. Her resilience and growth serve as an inspiration for those struggling with personal hardships.

Dobara (2021-2022)

Dobara challenges the conventional portrayal of widows in Pakistani society. Hadiqa Kiani plays Mehrunnisa, a woman who loses her husband in the first episode and finally gets the chance to live on her own terms. The drama addresses the criticism she faces for choosing to remarry a younger man, highlighting the rigid societal norms that restrict women’s choices. Mehrunnisa’s story is a powerful reminder that every woman deserves a second chance at life.

Mujhay Jeene Do (2017)

Starring Hania Aamir and Gohar Rasheed, Mujhay Jeene Do sheds light on child marriage and the struggles women face due to outdated societal traditions. The story follows Shahina, a young girl forced into marriage at an early age, and Dr. Yasemine, who fights against the oppressive system. The drama emphasizes the importance of women standing up for their rights and breaking free from unjust traditions.

Baaghi (2017)

Based on the real-life story of Qandeel Baloch, Baaghi features Saba Qamar as Fauzia, a bold and ambitious woman who refuses to conform to societal expectations. The drama explores themes of domestic abuse, honor killing, and the price of challenging cultural norms. Fauzia’s journey from a small-town girl to a social media sensation is both inspiring and heartbreaking, making Baaghi a must-watch.

Sinf-e-Aahan (2021-2022)

Sinf-e-Aahan is a groundbreaking drama featuring seven female leads, including Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Ramsha Khan, Kubra Khan, Syra Yousuf, Dananeer Mobeen, and Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa. The show follows their journey as they qualify for the Pakistan Army, each overcoming personal struggles to pursue their dreams. Through their strength, determination, and camaraderie, the drama sends a powerful message about female empowerment and the importance of following one's passion.