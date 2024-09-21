When Saba Qamar called off wedding with THIS Australia-based Pakistani entrepreneur over alleged sexual harassment charges on him

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual harassment.

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar is one of the most popular personalities. She once made headlines owing to her personal life when she called off her wedding with her fiancee, Azeem Khan, an Australia-based Pakistani entrepreneur. The couple's wedding plans were halted as the actress publicly announced the end of their relationship, citing personal reasons. As per the media reports, Azeem was accused by a woman of alleged sexual harassment charges a few days after he announced his engagement with the Pagal Khana actress.

Announcing her split from him on social media, she penned a long note hoping her fans would support her decision and that she would survive the tough phase of her life. In her post, Saba Qamar wrote, "Hi everyone I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan, 'WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW' hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it's never too late to realise the bitter realities."

She went on to explain that she had never met him in her life. The Cheekh actress emphasised on how she and Azeem were connected over the phone. Qamar further added, "I have never met Azeem Khan in my life we were only connected over the phone. It's a very hard time for me right now but as we all know 'this too shall pass' Insha Allah. Much love to you all."

After she posted the note calling off marriage with Azeem, he shared a post on social media about taking full responsibility for whatever situation arose. In his post, the entrepreneur referred to Saba as the most amazing soul and wished for her to deserve happiness. He went on to state how difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations and, lastly, mentioned how he takes full accountability for the breakdown.

Talking about the sexual harassment charges against Azeem, reportedly, he addressed the issue in a video to explain his side of the story. However, the video is no longer available, as he deleted it later. Interestingly, reacting to the video message, Saba Qamar commented, "I trust you."

On the professional front, Saba Qamar is known for Pakistani dramas such as Cheekh, Baaghi, Dastaan, and many others. She ventured into the Hindi film industry and worked alongside Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or sexual assault, abuse, or harassment, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

