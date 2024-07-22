WATCH: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Anushka Sen skydives from ‘world’s highest tandem’; calls it 'best moment ever'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Anushka Sen has earned the status of youth icon with her amazing work profile. The diva who started off as a child artist, is doing great in her career. She is even making her presence felt on international platforms. Anushka, who is a social butterfly, keeps vibing on trends and treating her fans with some funny yet relatable stuff. After exhibiting her daredevil spirit in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the actress was recently seen skydiving from the world's highest tandem.

Anushka Sen shares her skydiving experience in new video

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Anushka Sen posted a video which begins with her ‘taking the leap of faith’ and jumping from the plane along with her trainer. The two roll over in the serene cloudy sky before dodging the winds and gaining balance to begin enjoying the entire process.

The clip, which pumps adrenaline and butterflies in the stomach, captures various candid moments of the 21-year old actress as she screams with joy whilst admiring the world from a height thousands of feet above. She is seen smiling and cheering at the camera.

After landing safely and smoothly, Anushka was spotted giving high-fives to the trainers who made it possible for her to experience her first jump. Anushka truly lived her freefall in the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara style. She even used the hit song, Dil Dhadakne Do from the same movie as a background track for her snippet.

In the caption space, the Dil Dosti Dilemma actress, who proved her strong mental strength yet again, revealed that she floated in the sky which was 18000 feet above the ground. She called it the ‘best moment ever’.

Anushka shared the video on her Instagram and in the caption, she wrote, “I DID SKYDIVING FROM WORLD’S HIGHEST TANDEM 18000 ft!!! What an experience filled with adrenaline and pure joy. Felt like a free bird. I’m so happy I took a leap of faith to do this. Literally the best moment ever.”

Take a look at Anushka Sen’s Instagram post here:

About Anuska Sen

Anushka Sen began her acting career as a child artist in 2009 with Zee TV's Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli and debuted in music with Humko hai Aasha in the same year. She shot to fame with Baalveer on Sab TV in 2012.

In 2023, she became the Honorary Ambassador of Korean Tourism and started shooting her first Korean film, Asia. In 2024, she starred as Asmara in Amazon Prime Video's teen drama Dil Dosti Dilemma.

