Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer hits back at trolls for body shaming her; reveals reason for sudden weight gain

Sumbul Touqeer is one of the renowned actors of the telly world who has a big fan following too. Sumbul has earned a name for herself in the showbiz world with her talent. However, because of a recent trolling on social media, Sumbul has lost her calm and has expressed her frustration. The actress, who was getting trolled for her weight, revealed why she was gaining weight all of a sudden.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sumbul Touqeer wrote, "Been reading many comments and tweets of a few victoria's secret's models about my weight and appearance." She expressed her frustration at being bodyshamed and said, "And I can say that I've never been more mad in my life. I am literally very politely asking you to stop and let me live my life in peace. If you think I'm ruining my life, let me I know what I'm doing, and I'm tired now."

Sumbul further revealed the reason for her sudden weight gain. The Bigg Boss 16 fame disclosed that she had been prescribed medicines by neurologists that didn't suit her."Ps- reason of my sudden weight gain was medication prescribed by a neurologist and a psychiatrist which did not suit me SHUT UP NOW WWWW!!!!!!" concluded Sumbul.

Take a look at Sumbul Touqeer's Instagram story here-

While Sumbul Toqueer has bravely fought against the trolls, we wish she overcomes this negativity online.

Advertisement

Speaking about her work life, Sumbul started her career as a child artist and starred in several movies, mythological shows and more. She became a household name after portraying the role of Imlie in the hit show Imlie. After this, Sumbul participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. The actress received love for her real-life personality from her fans. She even did a few music videos.

On Television, Sumbul was last seen playing the lead role in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon opposite Mishkat Varma. The show concluded in September 2024. Sumbul was recently seen in Jaadu Teri Nazar.