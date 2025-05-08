Upcoming twists in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to look forward to this Mother's Day; WATCH

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and our favorite TV shows are prepared to present engaging content for their viewers. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are the three top-rated shows known for their intense drama, and they are expected to deliver even more drama for the audience this Mother's Day.

As we celebrate the love of our moms on May 11, the creators of these shows have released promos that provide a sneak peek of the upcoming twists.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Star Plus released a promo offering a glimpse of the upcoming twists in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As shown in this promo, Abhira (essayed by Samridhii Shukla) will crave to be with her newborn. However, seeing Armaan's (essayed by Rohit Purohit) possessiveness towards his child, Abhira feels alienated and is forced to remind Armaan that she is a mother.

Anupamaa:

Ever since Raghav entered Anupama's (essayed by Rupali Ganguly) life, her relationship with her daughter Rahi (essayed by Adrija Roy) has been affected. Misunderstandings have arisen, leading to Rahi feeling upset with her mother. In an upcoming twist in Anupamaa, Rahi expresses her anger to Anupama, telling her that everything seems important to her except for her daughter. This leaves Anupamaa heartbroken and in tears.

Watch Upcoming twists in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin here-

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Savi (played by Bhavika Sharma), who is devastated by her husband Rajat's demise, will now have to suffer more emotional turmoil. As per the upcoming twist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Savi and Rajat's daughter, Sai, will disappear, and Savi will struggle to find her daughter.

As these mothers' motherhood is questioned, fans will see how Abhira, Anupama and Savi emerge stronger from these situations and face these challenges with strength. These twists aim to show the resilience of a mother.

These interesting twists in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will be telecast on Mother's Day, May 11, on Star Plus from 6:30 PM.

