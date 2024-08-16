TRP Report Week 32: Anupamaa tops; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin out of top 5, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai improves

TRP reports are released every week to give an insight to the makers and the channels regarding the performance of their TV shows. Accordingly, the makers introduce new twists and turns to fit according to the audiences' choice. There are quite a few changes in the TRP report this week compared to last week. Let's find out about the shows that performed well this week.

1. Anupamaa

No points for guessing, Rupali Gnaguly's Anupamaa is undefeatable at the number 1 spot with a decent 2.4 points. The show is gearing up for a massive drama as Anuj and Anupama will learn that Aadhya is staying with another family by the name of Priya. It will be exciting to see if they'll be able to reunite with Aadhya or not.

In the forthcoming episodes, Anupamaa will open a chat counter to support her finances along with the Asha Bhavan expanses.

Take a look at a recent promo of Anupamaa here:

2. Jhanak

Star Plus show Jhanak is consistent at the third spot with 2.3 points. The ratings of the show improved by 0.1 points as compared to the last week. The current track of the show revolves around Jhanak losing the dance competition against Arshi. The previous episode also witnessed the entry of popular singer Kumar Sanu in the show.

3. Udne Ki Aasha

Advertisement

Udne Ki Aasha is also consistent at the number 3rd spot with 2.3 points, 0.2 points more than last week. The show took an exciting turn, with Saylee and Sachin coming closer. The recent episodes had Saylee and Sachin celebrating birthdays and having a great time with each other.

4. Advocate Anjali Awasthi

Star Plus' new show, Advocate Anjali Awasthi, showcased a brilliant performance in the opening week with a massive 2.2 points. The show stars actors like Shritama Mitra and Ankit Raizada. Mitra plays the titular role of Anjali Awasthi, while Raizada essays the character of Aman Singh Rajpoot in the show.

5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnessed a slight rise in the TRP from 2.1 points last week to 2.2 points this week, the show's rank slipped to the fifth spot. However, it can be speculated that the performance of the show might improve next week as the show is set to take a massive twist with Abhira's kidnapping amidst her wedding with Armaan.

Advertisement

This twist will bring brothers Rohit and Armaan together as they collectively search for Abhira.

6. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin secured 2.2 points this week, which is better than last week's TRP. However, the show has slipped across channels from the top 5 TV shows. The show's current track revolves around Savi and Rajat deciding to get married while Aashka wants to break their union.

Apart from the above TV shows, other shows that performed well on the TRP charts this week include Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment (1.8) points. The show defeated the popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and became the most loved non-fiction show of the week.

Other shows in the top 10 are Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 (1.7), Kundali Bhagya (1.7), and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (1.6).

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs: Bharti Singh showers love on Rakhi brother Krushna Abhishek; 'We're always there when it counts'