TRP Report Week 33: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 witness growth; Anupamaa tops

We are currently in the 33rd week of 2024 and this week's TRPs are out. Every week, the TRP report help makers gauge if their content is getting consumed by viewers or not. This week too, Anupamaa ranked first, while Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 improved.

1. Anupamaa

No points for guessing; the top-rated show of the week is Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa. The show is leading the charts with 2.4 points. The current track of Anupamaa revolves around Anupamaa opening her food joint, while Vanraj opposes the same. Anupamaa wishes to contribute to the finances, while Anuj is standing firm in her support.

Meanwhile, both Anuj and Anupama are keen on reuniting with their Choti, aka Aadhya. Aadhya is stuck with a psycho-mother and wishes to reunite soon with Anupama and Anuj. It will be exciting to see if Anupama-Anuj will reunite with Aadhya anytime soon or not.

Take a look at the promo of Anupamaa here:

2. Jhanak

Jhanak is consistent with 2.3 points. The show features Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja, and Chandni Sharma in lead roles. The current track of the show revolves around Aniruddh being upset and affected with Jhanak's closeness with some other guy. In the previous episode, a frustrated Aniruddh lashed out at Jhanak as she mistakenly pushed him. In the previous episode, Arshi won the dance competition against Jhanak.

Advertisement

3. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's performance has improved considerably, as it has now landed in the top 3. It secured 2.2 points in the TRP chart. The show had a massive wedding twist, which might have helped the TRPs and show's reach improve.

The current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin revolves around Savi and Rajat finally getting married. However, they're set to face many challenges to adjust to each other under one roof.

4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in the fourth spot with a respectable 2.2 rating. The current track of the show revolves around Armaan and Abhira's wedding festivities. During the engagement, Abhira lost the ring. Ruhi has found the same and she's aiming to proving Abhira an irresponsible person.

However, Armaan has a plan to support Abhira. It will be exciting to see if Armaan will be able to save Abhira from Dadisa's humiliation. In the upcoming week, the show's TRP is expected to improve given the fact that the show will approach the wedding track full of drama and twists.

Advertisement

5. Udne Ki Aasha

Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora starrer Udne Ki Aasha is in the fifth spot with 2.2 points. The show has taken an interesting turn as Sachin and Saylee have accepted their marriage and are now living happily as husband and wife. In the previous episodes, they accepted the same in front of the family and expressed care and respect for each other.

Along with the above shows, other TV shows that secured a place in the top 10 list of the TRP report this week include Advocate Anjali Awasthi (2.1), Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 (1.8), Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (1.7), Shiv Shakti, Tap Tyag Tandav (1.5) and Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment (1.5).

ALSO READ: TRP Report Week 32: Anupamaa tops; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin out of top 5, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai improves