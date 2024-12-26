WATCH: Hina Khan finds solace in 'magic light' as she nestles down in desert; sings THIS popular song while healing from breast cancer

Hina Khan is bravely fighting stage three breast cancer and continues to showcase immense strength, positivity, and courage. The actress keeps inspiring fans through her social media posts and makes sure to inform them about her journey to recovery. Recently, Hina brought joy to her followers by sharing a heartfelt video in which she sings a beloved song, radiating hope and healing as she embraces the process of recovering from within.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina Khan shared a video, which is probably from her visit to Abu Dhabi. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame is seen sitting in a desert, basking in the golden glow of the sun as it begins to set. Dressed warmly in a cozy black woolen cap and a beautifully draped shaw, the actress lets nature comfort her from within. However, what is truly magical is her melodious voice.

Hina sings the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain song from the movie Balika Badhu (1976). In the caption, she wrote, "Aur Tum. Some magic in the magic light. Juuusssstttt..P.S- pardon my lyrics please."

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as Hina Khan posted the video, fans showered much love in the comment section. One of the users reacted, "It's showing on ur face that u r healing, Alhamdulillah.' Another one wrote, "Lovely song and lovely you." Further, a comment read, "Melodious voice... you are truly an inspiration, ma'am... God bless you with all the happiness and good health."

Hina was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in June 2024. As she undergoes treatment, the actress has openly shared the challenges she faces. She once disclosed experiencing mucositis, a side effect of chemotherapy.

Workwise, Hina Khan was last seen in a Punjabi film titled Shinda Shinda No Papa. Prior to taking up the film, she was one of the contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

