WATCH: Karisma Tanna and Kiku Sharda do trending hook step, Dallijiet Kaur DROPS cutest comment

Karisma Tanna and Kiku Sharda have created the best dance reel on Mamushi, a chirpy song by Megan Thee Stallion. The video is all things fun, as the duo are acing the hook step like ace dancers. It was loved by their fans and even Dalljiet Kaur, who dropped the cutest comment. The song has become trendy on Instagram, and this video of the stars needs to be seen.

Dalljiet Kaur drops a cute comment on Karisma Tanna and Kiku Sharda's Mamushi dance:

Earlier today, Karisma Tanna posted a reel with Kiku Sharda, where they were seen doing Mamushi's perfect steps. For the unversed, the song has taken the internet by storm. When Dalljiet Kaur saw the clip, she commented, "Mere do Anmol Ratan," coupled with a heart emoji which was all things love.

Take a look at Karisma Tanna and Kiku Sharda's dance here with Dalljiet Kaur's comment:

More about Mamushi track:

For the unversed, Mamushi song has Japan's biggest rapper named Yuki Chiba with Megan Thee Stallion, who sings the Japanese line, "Okane kasegu, watashi wa star (Earn money, I am a star.)" This is her third snake-themed track post, Boa and Cobra. Mamushi has set a viral vibe because of its addictive steps.

More about Karisma Tanna:

The Naagin 3 actress does not like living under the rock and keeps making trending workout and dance reels. Even in the last, she was seen making a fitness clip on Vicky Kaushal's hit track Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz, which was crooned by Karan Aujla. Karisma's cardio workout was impressive as she was seen doing a workout with dumbells. The Scoop star was seen engaging her core and doing cross-body exercises like a pro.

Advertisement

The caption written in the post was interesting as it read, "Since I tried to do the Tauba Tauba step, totally failed.. so this is my version of the song..” Her Instagram handle is the buckstop for all fitness content.

More on Kiku Sharda:

Kiku has gained a lot of fame with The Great India Kapil Sharma Show had opened up about his bond with him. During an interview with Hindustan Times, he revealed that Kapil is comfortable when Sharda cracks wicked jokes personally. They share a comfortable rapport as the comedian knows the Nach Baliye 6-star well. He also revealed that a lot of hard work goes into creating humor.

ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna reveals why she agreed to do Bigg Boss; says, 'I just took it without thinking'