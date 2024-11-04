WATCH: Newly married Surbhi Jyoti glows in ethnic pink outfit as she enjoys post-marriage bliss in ‘sasural’ Rishikesh

Surbhi Jyoti is soaking in marital bliss after marrying businessman Sumit Suri on October 27. The duo tied the knot at Jim Corbett National Park and their close friends and family were present at the ceremony. After treating fans with candid pictures from her pehli rasoi ritual, the Qubool Hai fame has shared a video giving a sneak peek into her delightful moments from her time in the ‘sasural.’

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Surbhi posted a video that shows her basking in the lap of nature as she visits a few devotional places in Rishikesh. The actress seeks blessings for the new beginning in her life as she marries Sumit Suri.

Dressed like a newlywed, Surbhi exudes elegance in a bright pink traditional ensemble. She paired the suit with green dupatta, adding a subtle contrast to her overall look. The mehndi on her palms and feet enhances her beauty, while the traditional jewellery proves to be the icing on the cake.

The smile on her face while offering prayers at the holy sites says it all. In the caption, Surbhi wrote in Hindi, “Sasural Genda Phool. Rishikesh.”

Take a look at the video here:

Reacting to the heartwarming clip, her BFF Asha Negi commented, “Pyaari kahi ki (red heart emojis). Further, Nimrat Kaur also commented on her post. One of Surbhi’s fans expressed, “The way she is enjoying her Sasural ke ghar is so so overwhelming.”

Another fan remarked, “Mashallah my princess this video is very beautiful as usual your posts are always beautiful, wonderful and very amazing..”

For those who are unaware, Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri were reported to get married in March but due to some issues. Finally, the couple rescheduled their marriage and tied the knot in October this year.

Mehendi, haldi, sangeet, wedding, and reception—all the pre- and post-wedding functions—were conducted at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

On the professional front, Surbhi Jyoti is among the most celebrated and renowned actresses in the television industry. She became a household name after playing the lead role in Qubool Hai. The actress played Zoya Farooqui and won hearts with her performance. She has also starred in other shows such as Ishqbaaaz, Naagin 3, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, and more.

