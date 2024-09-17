Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui found himself in the middle of a security scare in Delhi on Sunday. Authorities received a tip about a potential threat to the stand-up comedian while he was staying at The Suryaa Hotel and attending an event at IGI Indoor Stadium.

The Delhi Police acted swiftly after reports of a possible threat to Faruqui's life, leading to heightened security measures at both the stadium and the hotel.

Faruqui, who was in town for the Entertainers Cricket League 2024 event, became the focus of a coordinated police operation to ensure his safety. The police received information late Saturday night during their investigation into a shooting in Greater Kailash-I, which resulted in the death of businessman Nadir Shah.

As the investigation into the shooting progressed, authorities began interrogating the suspects. During questioning, the suspects admitted to scouting The Suryaa Hotel, seemingly for a targeted killing. While the intended target was initially unclear, further investigation uncovered a disturbing possibility: Munawar Faruqui could be the focus of an imminent threat.

Upon receiving this information, the police quickly took action to secure both The Suryaa Hotel and the IGI Indoor Stadium, where a cricket league match between the Haryanvi Hunters and Mumbai Disruptors was set to take place. Faruqui was staying at the same hotel as fellow artist and YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who was also participating in the league.

At IGI Stadium, chaos broke out as officers rushed in to assess the threat and evacuate people. Videos of police clearing the stadium quickly surfaced on social media, and fans were seen leaving the event amid growing safety concerns.

A separate police team led by DCP Pratiksha Godara inspected The Suryaa Hotel, carefully checking all entry and exit points. Hotel staff reported that Munawar Faruqui was staying on the first floor, potentially putting him near where the suspects had conducted their survey. Plainclothes officers were placed throughout the hotel to keep watch, and increased security measures were quickly put in place.

Despite initial reluctance, Faruqui was persuaded by police to leave Delhi. He later told The Times of India that his departure was due to a flight he needed to catch but did not disclose further details for security reasons.

As the investigation continues, authorities are thoroughly reviewing the nature of the threat and Faruqui's security measures to ensure his safety.

