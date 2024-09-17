IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh praises Patralekha after watching Rajiv Thakur starrer

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack has been all over the news ever since its OTT release. The series, featuring a diverse cast, tells the story of the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814. Many popular actors have expressed how much they enjoyed the series and now Arti Singh has penned a note on Patralekha’s role.

On September 17, Arti Singh took to social media to share a screenshot that the series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack has ranked at no. 1 for the week on Netflix, the OTT platform where it was released. Sharing the picture, she wrote that she watched the series and enjoyed it.

Check out Arti Singh’s appreciation post for Patralekha below:

Arti Singh wrote, “Well my first ever series that I watched at one go. U were fab. So natural. (Red heart emoji).” The Bollywood actress also reshared the post on her story and thanked her.

For those who arrived late, Patralekha essays the role of a cabin crew member, Indrani who was on board. The other cabin crew members included Aditi Gupta as Chhaya, and Vijay Varma as Captain Sharan Dev, among others.

For the unversed, IC 814: Kandahar Hijack, directed by Anubhav Sinha is inspired from the 2000 book titled Flight Into Fear: The Captain's Story, written by Captain Devi Sharan and journalist Srinjoy Chowdhury. This six-episode show revolves around the 1999 hijacking incident that happened on an Indian Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Delhi.

The series stars Vijay Verma, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajiv Thakur, Dia Mirza, Amrita Puri, Patralekhaa Paul, and others.

Meanwhile, talking about Arti Singh, she rose to fame with her stint in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 13. She has also acted in a few television shows, Maayka, Grihasti, and Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Ha, to name a few. On the personal front, she tied the knot with businessman Dipak Chauhan this year.

