When Isha Malviya took a dig at Rinku Dhawan’s failed marriage after latter’s comment on her break-up with Samarth Jurel, THROWBACK

Television actress Isha Malviya’s relationship with Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar was one of the most talked-about aspects of Bigg Boss 17. Samarth, who entered as a wildcard, revealed that Isha was dating him before entering the show. Their frequent arguments kept them in the headlines. However, their romance didn’t last beyond the show, and in April 2024, Isha confirmed their breakup.

Post-split, Samarth Jurel made several harsh remarks about Isha Malviya, calling her an “opportunist” and making other accusations. Amid the ongoing drama, their Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant Rinku Dhawan weighed in, claiming she had predicted their breakup during the show. But her comments didn’t sit well with Isha, leading to a heated online exchange.

Rinku Dhawan, who was a contestant in Bigg Boss 17, spoke about the breakup in an interview. She described Isha as “over-ambitious” and said she had foreseen their split. “They are young and smart, and today’s kids know how to handle everything. I was sure Samarth would be able to manage,” she said.

Isha didn’t hold back and hit Rinku where it hurt—her past divorce. In an interview with Galatta India, Isha fired back, saying, “Do you think this bothers me? She wasn’t successful in her married life. I shouldn’t say this, but she has been divorced too. And you’re talking about 20-year-olds? We will date and break up, but look at yourself first.”

She added, “To stay in the limelight, she is talking about others. It’s funny because she had her own issues in marriage. Instead of focusing on us, she should focus on herself.”

After Isha’s harsh words, Rinku took to social media to clear the air. She maintained that her statement was taken out of context and clarified that she had no intention of interfering in Isha’s personal life. She wrote, “I did say you are ambitious, and there’s nothing wrong with that. But the way you’ve spoken about my marriage and divorce shows your lack of sensitivity. You need to grow up. Hope no one makes such comments about you after eight months.”

This wasn’t the first time Isha and Rinku clashed. Even during Bigg Boss 17, they had their share of disagreements.