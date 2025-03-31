Why did Asim Riaz and Rajat Dalal fight? Controversy Explained, WATCH

The viral video of Asim Riaz and Rajat Dalal's massive showdown during a press conference has been circulating online since March 30. Today, finally, the reason for their rivalry has been revealed! To sum up this controversy in a few words, Rajat and Asim will soon be seen in an upcoming fitness reality show and are the leaders of two teams. Along with these two, there will be Abhishek Malhan and Rubina Dilaik, who will also be team leaders. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan is expected to lead them.

Asim Riaz shared a promo on his Instagram account offering a glimpse of the upcoming show titled Battleground. As the promo begins, someone questions Shikhar Dhawan about his upcoming fitness reality show, and he mentions that he is excited about his debut show. Rajat Dalal quickly takes an indirect jibe at his fellow team leaders Abhishek Malhan, Rubina Dilaik, and Asim Riaz.

Rajat Dalal confidently claims that his team, the Haryana Bulls, will win the competition. In response, Rubina asserts that her team, the Mumbai Strikers, will come out on top. Abhishek Malhan then takes a jab at Rubina, insisting that his team, the Delhi Dominators, will win instead. Asim chimes in, mocking Abhishek and declaring that his team, the UP Dabangg, will not allow any other team to win.

Watch promo of Battleground here-

Asim further dismisses Rajat's team, stating that he doesn't even consider the Haryana Bulls as competitors. This comment offends Rajat Dalal, prompting him to question Asim's opinion. Both angrily get up from their seats.

Asim then says, "Gala faad ke khuch nahi hota hai (There's no point in yelling)," and charges upon Rajat. Rajat also charged at Asim, and both got physically violent.

Asim and Rajat aggressively push each other until Shikhar Dhawan intervenes. Rubina stands up at her spot and doesn't intervene in their fight. Asim angrily throws away the mic and walks away. Shikhar then declares, "Ye aise hi bouncers maarenge lekin aakhir shot mera hoga (They will hit bouncers, but the last shot will be mine)."

In Battleground, there will be 4 teams, and the show will go on for 4 weeks. A glimpse of the upcoming episodes is shown, where contestants from Rajat, Rubina, Abhishek, and Asim's teams showcase their strength on the field. From team leaders clashing against each other to contestants' face-offs, the show is set to showcase unexpected scenes.

The caption of this promo read, "Yeh gala faadenge, hum record todenge. Stream karo #Battleground ke Episodes, from April 5th only on @mxplayer for FREE."

Battleground can be watched on April 5, every day on Amazon MX Player.

