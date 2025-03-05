'Thappad marta hua road tak leke..,' says Bigg Boss 18 fame Rajat Dalal in heated fight with Digvijay Rathee: WATCH

Digvijay Rathee and Rajat Dalal have locked horns once again. The two, who were initially good friends, got into major arguments in the Bigg Boss 18 house. Digvijay had called out Rajat for cases filed against him, meanwhile, Rajat had slammed Digvijay for betraying him. However, it seems that their rivalry has continued after the show as well. Recently, at the ECL event, Rajat got furious while confronting Digvijay for his statements made in the Bigg Boss 18 house. He even abused Digvijay and charged upon him.

A video has been circulating on X where the heated confrontation between the two can be seen. While keeping his hand around Digvijay Rathee's shoulder, Rajat Dalal stated, "Bhai ne bola tha mei ek criminal hu. Mere ghar walo ko sharam aati hai mere sath rehne mai aur mai Police se bhaga hua hu aur Gujarat mei tha (Brother said that I'm a criminal. My family feels ashamed to live with me. I keep running away from the Police and I was in Gujarat)."

Advertisement

Digvijay Rathee questioned, "Maine kab bola tu criminal hai? (When did I say that you're a criminal?)" Rajat replied, "Mere bhai yaha se thappad marta hua road tak leke jaunga. ECL jaaye s*ala tel lene (I will drag you to the road and slap you. I don't care about ECL)."

Watch Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee's fight video here-

Digvijay told Rajat, "Chal le jaa (Do it)."Upon hearing this, Rajat pushed Digvijay with his hand. After which, the crowd standing around them gathered to intervene.

Digvijay and Rajat came face to face, and the latter tells the former, "G**d tod ke haath mei de dunga (I will kick your a**)." Rajat looked furious and was stopped by the crowd present there. Meanwhile, Digvijay, who lost his calm because of Rajat's statements, asked Rajat to act and not just threaten.

Advertisement

When the crowd stopped Rajat, he expressed his anger toward Digvijay and recalled how the latter made false statements about him in Bigg Boss 18. Rajat said, "Beh*n ke l**e 150 camera ke aage kuch bhi bakc**di karte the (They used to talk shit in front of the camera)." As Rajat abused, the crowd were trying to calm him down.

After Bigg Boss 18, Rajat Dalal made headlines for making racial comments about Chum Darang during a conversation with Elvish Yadav. Meanwhile, Digvijay Rathee was in news recently when his phone number was accidentally leaked by his ex-girlfriend, Unnati Tomar.