When are Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya planning to have baby? Couple breaks silence

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, the popular celeb couple of the telly world, have a massive fan following. Despite being away from Television screens, the two have maintained their connection with fans through their vlogs and social media. Recently, in one of their vlogs, Vivek and Divyanka answered questions from fans regarding their personal lives. When a fan asked them about their baby planning, DiVek gave an interesting answer to this question.

Time and again, Divyanka Tripathi is often speculated to be pregnant, Recently, the rumors were rife that she and Vivek Dahiya are expecting their first child. Now, when a fan asked them when they are planning to have a child, Vivek said, "Iska jawab mere pass nahi hai. Iska jawab khuda ke pass hai. Bhagwan, Allah, unke pass hai. Unse jaake pucho. Jab hoga tab pata chal jayega. (I don't have an answer to this. God has the answer to this. Go and ask him. Whenever it happens, you will know)."

Divyanka quipped, "Kon hi rok sakega iss information ko? (Who will be able to stop this information)." Vivek Dahiya replied, "Hum chah kar bhi nahi rok sakenge (Even if we want, we won't be able to stop this)."

In the same vlog, Divyanka, who is diagnosed with Dengue, revealed experiencing a weird 'itching' on her body. She shared her concern, asking fans if this happens when one is diagnosed with Dengue. Vivek revealed how he has been trying to stop her consistently.

Speaking about their love tale, Divyanka and Vivek fell in love while shooting for the hit show, Yeh Hain Mohabbatein. After dating for some time, the couple tied the wedding knot in 2016, in Bhopal.

Divyanka Tripathi became a household name after playing the role of Ishita in the hit show Yeh Hain Mohabbatein. Apart from Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, she has been part of several shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, and more.

Meanwhile, Vivek Dahiya has starred in several shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Qayamat Ki Raat, Kavach Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Nach Baliye and more.

